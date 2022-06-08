Overwatch 2 artist hints at new charity skins once PvP officially launches

An artist working on Overwatch 2 has sparked some discussion on a possible release date for the PvP portion of the game after confirming the development team is considering new charity events.

Overwatch 2 has been in development for some time now, but fans were recently treated to the game’s first PvP beta last month where they got to try out new maps, reworked heroes and game modes.

With the second beta on the way and even more new features expected, many have wondered when the game’s full release could be.

Now, it seems like there have been internal discussions about what post-launch content could entail and according to Senior Character Artist Bryan Bedford, charity skins and events could be on the table.

Advertisement

Out of curiosity, what might Overwatch's LGBTQ+ fans like to see in the future? 🙂 It's kinda heads-down-working at the moment, but I'd still love to hear some creative/cool suggestions. Striking that balance so it's not just performative can be tricky. https://t.co/Xs9XyCK4qP — Bryan Bedford 💙 (@_RocketBryan) June 7, 2022

Overwatch 2 artist teases post-launch content

In a Twitter thread, Bedford responded to criticisms from the community about the lack of LGBT Pride content in Overwatch, asking what they would like to see in the future.

“It’s kinda heads-down-working at the moment, but I’d still love to hear some creative/cool suggestions. Striking that balance so it’s not just performative can be tricky,” he added.

In the replies, one user suggested charity skins celebrating Pride month. This would be similar to how Blizzard previously released the famous Pink Mercy skin with proceeds going towards breast cancer.

“I believe future charity event options have come up a lot recently,” Bedford replied, indicating that charity events have been discussed at the company. “Extra stuff like this are on hold a bit while in heavy sprint to finish, but I really want to push hard for this when we get closer to wrapping things up for PvP ship.”

Advertisement

I believe future charity event options have come up a lot recently. Extra stuff like this are on hold a bit while in heavy sprint to finish, but I really want to push hard for this when we get closer to wrapping things up for PvP ship. iirc the legal process for it takes forever. — Bryan Bedford 💙 (@_RocketBryan) June 7, 2022

Is Overwatch 2 coming out in 2023?

Interestingly, some have taken these comments to suggest that Overwatch 2 is gearing up for a full release. In a post on Reddit, users debated whether this meant that the sequel would launch before 2024.

“They give OWL an entire season to advertise the game and then release it in the holiday season to maximize sales,” one remarked, referencing how the Overwatch League is being played on OW2.

Read More: Devs announce Junkrat buffs for next Overwatch 2 beta

“They should absolutely not rush the game out, release it when it’s ready,” another warned, worried about a fast release. “I don’t care if It’s been developed for half a decade like Cyberpunk, if it’s not finished yet DON’T RELEASE IT.”

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, especially with a special event to reveal details on the second beta planned for June 16. In any case, we won’t have long until we get to play more of Overwatch 2, full release or not.