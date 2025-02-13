Overwatch 2: All new minor & major hero perks listed

Find out about all the hero perks that are coming to Overwatch 2, including the difference between minor and major ones, as well as what they do to every hero.

After what appears to be a relatively dry spell, devs have finally revealed many new changes and additions coming to the game from the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event.

Included as one of the major additions are perks, essentially “hero-specific bonuses” that players will be able to get throughout the match. As these are confirmed to be added in the upcoming season, you’ll want to make sure to familiarize yourself with them.

Knowing how perks work will help you understand your matchups and what you can do with their kit, so here’s a list of all of them.

Overwatch 2 minor and major perks explained

Perks are unlockable upgrades to a hero’s set. Think of these as buffs or even tweaks to a character’s existing abilities. For example, an Ana that typically cannot deal headshot damage will be able to do so if you select the perk that activates this effect.

Each hero will have four perks to choose from in the game, divided into minor and major perks.

As described in the Spotlight Event, minor perks are like lighter upgrades. They’re a “little boost” that can offer effects from cooldown reductions to “small passive abilities.”

On the other hand, major perks are equal to powerful upgrades to the hero’s kit, which could allow you to switch up your playstyle for the rest of the match by giving the character “more game-changing effects” and new abilities in some cases.

In the game, players will be presented with the choice of two minor perks at the start of the match, followed by two major perks as the game progresses.

All OW2 perks listed

Each hero will have their own set of perks – and if you’ve played the game for a while now, chances are you’ve already stumbled upon some of them, whether that be from past abilities or certain game modes.

Tank perks

Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Minor Perks Major Perks D.Va – Bunny Stomp: Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50 percent.

– Ejection Suit: Eject grants 75 percent temporary overhealth. – Shield System: Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25 percent of its damage absorbed.

– Heavy Rockets: Micro Missiles are swapped for Heavy Rockets which fire fewer projectiles with increased damage and explosion size. Doomfist – One-Two: Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo.

– Survival of the Fittest: The Best Defense grants 25 overhealth from eliminations and its max overhealth is increased by 50. – Seismic Empowerment: Hitting three of more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch.

– Power Matrix: Power Block absorbs projectiles for the first second of its duration. Hazard – Off the Top: Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30 percent more damage to enemies above 250 health.

– Reconstitution: Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra. – Anarchic Zeal: Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25 percent lifesteal.

– Deep Leap: Violent Leap’s range is increased by 20 percent. Junker Queen – Rending Recall: Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound.

– Battle Shout: Commanding Shout fully reloads Scatter Gun and increases allied reload speed by 50 percent. – Deep Wounds: Scattergun hits extend your wound durations on those enemies by .25 seconds.

– Savage Satiation: Carnage’s impact damage gains 100 percent lifesteal. Mauga – Kinetic Bandolier: Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging.

– Two Hearts: While on an objective, Mauga counts as two heroes and regenerates 20 health per second. – FIrewalker: Overrun ignites enemies hit.

– Combat Fuel: Critical hits grant Mauga two temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, up to 100 overhealth. Orisa – Heat Dissipator: Primary fire critical hits refund heat.

– Fleeting Bulwark: Fortify briefly grants an additional 100 overhealth when activated. – Charged Javelin: Hold (RMB) to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback pierces enemies at full power.

– Protective Barrier: Convert Javelin Spin to instead launch a barrier. Ramattra – Void Surge: Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of six additional projectiles during continuous fire.

– Prolonged Barrier: Void Barrier’s duration is increased by 25 percent. – Nanite Repair: Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex.

– Vengeful Vortex: While Ravenous Vortex is airborne, use E again to detonate it, dealing 50 damage and pulling enemies downward. Reinhardt – Crusader’s Resolve: While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50 percent sooner.

– Fiery Uptake: Barrier Field is healed for 100 percent of Fire Strike’s damage dealt. – Shield Slam: While Barrier Field is active, use (LMB) to damage and knockback enemies.

– Crushing Victory: Charge damage grants temporary overhealth for 50 percent of the damage dealt. Roadhog – Scrap Hook: Chain hook hits reload two ammo.

– Hog Toss: Pig Pen’s throw range is increased by 50 percent. – Invigorate: Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30 percent.

– Hogdrogen Exposure: Take A Breather also heals nearby allies for 50 percent of healing. Sigma – Kinetic Cycle: Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown.

– Massive Impact: Accretion’s knockdown duration increases up to three seconds based on travel distance. – Hyper Strike: Every five direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies.

– Levitation: Activate and hold Double Jump briefly to levitate upward. Winston – Short Circuit: Tesla Cannon deals 30 percent more damage to deployable objects.

– Heavy Landing: During Primal Rage, Jump Pack’s damage and area increase by up to 75 percent while airborne. – Chain Lightning: Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce up to two additional targets.

– Revitalizing Barrier: Barrier Projector heals allies within it for 30 health per second. Wrecking Ball – Steamroller: Roll impacts deal 100 percent more damage to tanks.

– Pack Rat: Health Packs heal an additional 100 health. – Hang Time: Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50 percent more damage.

– Transfer Efficiency: Reactivating Adaptive Shield reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds per ally affected and ally health gained is increased by 33 percent. Zarya – Jump-ups: Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75 percent.

– Graviton Crush: Graviton Surge deals up to 30 percent of enemy max health as damage over time. – Energy Lance: Particle Cannon’s energy beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy.

– Spotter: Projected Barrier activates ally health regeneration and increases their movement speed by 15 percent.

Support perks

Blizzard Entertainment

Hero Minor Perks Major Perks Ana – Groggy: Enemies waking up from Sleep Dart are slowed for two seconds.Biotic

– Bounce: After exploding, Biotic Grenade bounces and explodes again for 50 damage and healing. – Headhunter: Biotic Rifle can crit enemies.

– Shrike: Using Nano Boost also casts it on Ana. Baptiste – Field Medicine: Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed.

– Automated Healing: After placing Amplification Matrix, your Shoulder Turret periodically fires up to 12 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health. – Assault Burst: Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20 percent attack speed for four seconds, but no longer instantly heals.

– Rocket Boots: While airborne from Exo Boots, use (SPACE) to dash horizontally. Illari – Rapid Construction: Healing Pylon builds 300 percent faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds.

– Summer Solstice: Illari’s flight time during Captive Sun is increased by three seconds and her flight speed is increased by 20 percent. – Solar Power: Fully charged Solar Rifle hits grant 12.5 percent of your maximum solar energy, overfilling up to 50 percent.

– Sunburn: Outburst ignites enemies, dealing an additional 70 damage over three seconds. Juno – Familiar Vitals: Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35 percent faster.

– Hyper Boost: While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward. – Master Blaster: Mediblaster can crit enemies.

– Re-Boots: Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump. Kiriko – Urgent Care: Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50 percent when seeking critical health allies.

– Fortune Teller: Kunai hits launch two Healing Ofuda to an ally in front of you. – Shuffling: Swift Step can be used again within four seconds of its initial cast.

– Foxtrot: Protection Suzu grants 40 percent movement speed to allies for two seconds. Lifeweaver – Cleansing Grasp: Life Grip cleanses negative effects.

– Life Cycle: While alive, regenerate 10 health per second. Upon death, drop a healing seed that heals allies for 250 health. – Lifeweaving: Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within three seconds.

– Superbloom: Thorns detonate for 30 extra damage when enough stick within 1.5 seconds. Lúcio – Bass Blowout: Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15 percent.

– Groovin’: Regenerate four ammo per second while wall riding. – Noise Violation: Crossfade’s range is increased by 150 percent while Amp It Up is active.

– Accelerando: Lúcio’s attack speed is increased by 50 percent while Amp It Up is active. Mercy – Angelic Recovery: Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally.

– Winged Reach: Guardian Angel’s range is increased by 30 percent. – Chain Boost: Secondary fire links to a second nearby ally.

– Flash Heal: Resurrect can be used on Caduceus Staff’s active target to restore 150 health. Doing so incurs a 15 second cooldown. Moira – Vanish: Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds.

– Uprush: Fade’s jump height is increased by 50 percent. – Ethical Nourishment: Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters.

– Contamination: Enemies being damaged by Biotic Orb receive 25 percent reduced healing. Zenyatta – Zenith Kick: Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30 percent.

– Ascendance: Activate and hold Double Jump to hover for up to three seconds. – Focused Destruction: Secondary fire charges 20 percent faster and can store one extra Orb of Destruction.

– Duality: Zenyatta heals Orb of Harmony targets for 20 percent of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

DPS perks

Activision Blizzard

Hero Minor Perks Major Perks Ashe – Rapid Fire: Unscoped shots gain 30 percent increased attack speed, but deal 15 percent less damage.

– Sidewinder: Coach Gun pushes Ashe and enemies 20 percent farther. – Viper’s Sting: Hitting two consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads two ammo.

– Airburst: Dynamite has a 40 percent increased detonation radius while airborne and refunds three ammo when thrown. Bastion – Smart Bomb: A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25 percent and no longer damages you.

– Armored Artillery: Configuration: Artillery grants 300 temporary overhealth. – Lindholm Explosives: Configuration: Assault’s Weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon.

– Self-Repair: Press E to rapidly heal yourself. Cassidy – Quick Draw: Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50 percent more damage.

– Past Noon: Deadeye refunds 30 percent Ultimate charge if it fully expires. – Gun Slingin’: Critical Hits with primary fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by three seconds.

– Bang Bang: Cassidy throws a second Flashbang that travels farther, but both Flashbangs deal 30 percent reduced damage. Echo – Friendly Imaging: Duplicate can also target allies.

– Enhanced Duplication: During Duplicate, your clone’s first ultimate extends Duplicate’s duration by three seconds. – Full Salvo: Sticky Bombs fires 50 percent more projectiles, but all Sticky Bombs deal 15 percent less damage.

– High Beams: Focusing Beam eliminations reset Flight’s cooldown. Genji – Acrobatics: Swift Strike resets double jump.

– Dragon’s Thirst: Dragonblade swings gain 30 percent lifesteal. – Blade Twisting: Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an elimination.

– Meditation: Regenerate 25 health per second while Deflect is active. Hanzo – Sonic Disruption: Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds.

– Scatter Arrows: Storm Arrows split into three new projectiles on their first ricochet and bounce two extra times. – Dragon Fury: After hitting an enemy with primary fire, gain 25 percent attack speed for one second.

– Yamagami Technique: Wall Climb accelerates your Lunge cooldown by 250 percent. Junkrat – Aluminium Frame: Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50 percent.

– Nitro Boost: During RIP-Tire, use (LSHIFT) to gain a quick boost of speed. Doing so reduces RIP-Tire’s damage by 50 percent. – Frag Cannon: Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40 percent, but its max ammo is reduced by one.

– Tick Tock: Concussive Mine arms 0.5 second after landing, increasing damage by 50 percent, explosion radius by 50 percent, and health by 200 percent. Mei – Chilling Reach: Primary fire’s range is increased by 30 percent.

– Permafrost: Ice Wall’s duration and cooldown are increased by two seconds. – Biting Cold: Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15 percent for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30 percent.

– Cryo-Storm: Cryo-Freeze slows and deals 70 damage per second to nearby enemies. Pharah – Drift Thrusters: Pharah can move while Barrage is active.

– Helix Shields: Convert 75 health to shields. – Concussive Implosion: Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull in.

– Fuel Stores: Jet Dash grants 50 percent fuel. Maximum overfuel is increased by 100 percent. Reaper – Death’s Shadow: Shadow Step reloads hellfire shotguns and has 25 percent increased range.

– Soul Reaving: Collect Soul Globes from dead enemies to restore 50 health. – Dire Triggers: Use (RMB) to fire a volley with long range accuracy from both Hellfire shotguns.

– Ravenous Wraith: Leaving Wraith form grants 40 percent additional lifesteal for three seconds. Sojourn – Extended Mag: Maximum ammo increased by 15.

– Overcharged: Railgun’s maximum energy is increased by 50 while Overclock is active. – Dual Thrusters: Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement.

– Adhesive Siphon: Disruptor Shot can stick to enemies and generates Railgun energy when dealing damage Soldier: 76 – Recycled Pulse Munitions: Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy.

– Field Emergency: Biotic Field’s healing is increased by 100 percent on critical health allies. – Agility Training: Sprint’s speed is increased by 20 percent and reload can be performed while sprint is active.

– Stim Pack: Biotic Field can be used as a Stim Pack, increasing attack speed and reload speed by 30 percent while being unhealable for four seconds. Sombra – Viral Efficacy: Virus’ cooldown is reduced by three seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated.

– CTRL ALT ESC: Teleporting with Translocator while at critical health initiates passive health regeneration. – White Hat: Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over two seconds.

– Stack Overflow: Hack’s silence duration is increased by 100 percent, but its range is decreased by 30 percent. Symmetra – Sentry Capacity: Sentry Turret gains an additional charge.

– Advanced Teleportation: Teleporter’s range is increased by 50 percent. – Perfect Alignment: Primary fire’s range increases by 15 percent with each additional charge level.

– Shield Battery: Symmetra regenerates 20 shields per second while within 10 meters of her teleporter. Torbjörn – Craftsman: Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25 percent.Fully

– Loaded: Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun’s ammo. – Anchor Bolts: Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50 percent and it can now attach to walls and ceilings.

– Overloaded Turret: Overload upgrades your Turret for five seconds, increasing its health and damage. Tracer – Blink Packs: Health Packs restore one Blink charge.

– Blast from the Past: Pulse Bomb’s radius is increased by 50 percent. – Flashback: Recall restores all Blink charges.

– Quantum Entanglement: Recall grant 50 overhealth that decays over time. Widowmaker – Scoped Efficiency: Scoped shots cost three ammo instead of five.

– Focused Aim: Scoped shots charge 50 percent faster during Infra-Sight. – Escape Plan: Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to four seconds.

– Deadly Deux: Venom Mine gains 50 percent increased damage and a second charge, enabling two active mines at a time.

These are all the upcoming major and minor perks coming to Season 15. Given the possibilities, it’ll be interesting to see how this new gameplay feature would shake things up in the meta.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any changes to these. For now, check out the two new heroes that have been announced, the hero bans and map voting features, and the competitive changes in Season 15.