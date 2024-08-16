Overwatch 2 adds new Competitive cosmetics but you’ll need to work to keep them

Overwatch 2 is introducing Competitive Drive as a new ranked cosmetic that can be earned, but you will need to work to keep it in your account.

Over the past few seasons, Overwatch 2’s devs have been making sweeping updates to the Competitive system, be it the overhaul in Season 9 or the additions of Jade weapons – a supplement to the coveted Golden guns.

Now, coming into Season 12, the devs are once again giving ranked an update. With a rank reset approaching, they’ve seen fit to add a new event: Competitive Drive.

Blizzard Competitive Signatures will be a new cosmetic introduced to the event.

For a weekend near the end of Season 12, the devs will introduce Competitive Drives as a way for players to earn more rewards by playing ranked.

As you play ranked role queue, you’ll be able to earn a Drive Score which will progress to a new checkpoint, with each checkpoint offering a reward. You can essentially think of it as a Battle Pass, but specifically for competitive.

What the rewards are, the devs did not specify. However, it looks like Competitive Points will be up for grabs, which can be used to purchase Jade and Golden weapon skins.

Additionally, a completely new cosmetic called Competitive Signatures will be added to the event. The cosmetic will frame your BattleTag with a unique visual depending on how far you’ve made it into your Competitive Drive.

Blizzard The Competitive Signatures will appear anywhere your BattleTag appears

Once the event starts, players can earn Signatures which will correspond with how far you’ve made it in the Competitive Drive.

The Signatures will show up wherever your BattleTag does, be it on the main menu, in-game, or Play of the Games. Whatever Signature you earn in the Competitive Drive will remain until the next one is obtained.

As of now, it’s unknown just how regularly the devs are planning to do these events just yet. There is also no exact date for when Competitive Drive is supposed to start, however, we know the event will run for one weekend towards the end of Season 12.