Overwatch 2 giving 3 brand-new Legendary skins for free in Winter Wonderland surprise

The 2024 Winter Wonderland event in Overwatch 2 comes with a festive surprise as Blizzard is handing out three brand-new Legendary skins for free, alongside a range of other earnable rewards.

With each passing year, Overwatch 2 continues its pattern of seasonal events. 2024 has been no different, of course, and rounding it all out is Winter Wonderland.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the game, with holiday-themed game modes back in rotation, not to mention all the festive cosmetics on display. But looking to give players an even bigger gift than usual, Blizzard has announced a range of free cosmetics are on the way.

While there’s the usual mix of icons, sprays, and the like, this year’s Winter Wonderland event also brings three brand-new Legendary-tier skins, and they can be unlocked for free. Here’s the full rundown.

Overwatch 2’s latest Winter Wonderland event began on December 17, 2024 and is set to run through until January 5, 2025.

This gives you exactly 19 days to jump in and unlock every holiday-themed reward before they’re all gone.

Free Winter Wonderland login rewards

Starting things off, just for logging in throughout the event, you can nab three event-exclusive goodies. There are two Icons on offer, along with a weapon trinket, all of which will automatically be unlocked upon logging in:

Snowflake Icon

Party hat Icon

Darumari weapon trinket

Winter Wonderland challenge rewards

Throughout Winter Wonderland, a number of timed challenges will be available across a range of game modes. Should you complete all of these challenges, you’ll be able to grab a number of exclusive goodies like sprays, name cards, and additional trinkets.

Blizzard A look at the challenge rewards on offer during Winter Wonderland 2024.

3 new Legendary skins

Topping the bill, Blizzard has announced three brand-new Legendary skins will be available as part of the Winter Wonderland event. The best part, they’re all earnable for free.

Unlike in past years where most of the best cosmetics were locked in the shop, this time around, three of the highest-tier cosmetics (excluding Mythics) are up for grabs and you don’t have to fork out even a cent.

Blizzard The three new Legendaries are for Echo, Cassidy, and Widowmaker.

All three skins can be unlocked just by playing Overwatch 2 during the Winter Wonderland period. Below is the breakdown:

Play 3 games to unlock Merry Marionette Echo

Play 6 games to unlock Cozy Cassidy (and Highlight Intro)

Play 9 games to unlock Winter Chic Widowmarker (and Highlight Intro)

As with other previous events of this kind, playing a match counts as one bit of progress while winning counts as two. Thus, you could play a minimum of five games and earn three Legendaries for your troubles.