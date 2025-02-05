Overwatch 2’s Valentine’s Day event is now live in the game, offering new missions as well as free cosmetic rewards players can obtain.

Valentine’s Day is still over a week away, but Overwatch 2 players can already celebrate the special occasion early with a new in-game event fitting to the theme.

In addition to adding new skins to the shop, devs have also introduced plenty of new missions that players can participate in.

Completing these will allow you to earn free rewards in the game, something you wouldn’t want to miss out on while they’re still available. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Valentine’s Day event in 2025.

Overwatch 2 Valentine’s Day 2025 event schedule

This year’s Valentine’s event will be available from February 4 until February 18, 2025. It’s unclear whether the Loverwatch dating sim will return during this time, but players could still snatch free love-themed rewards from the event.

Love of Geometry game mode

Various game modes are occasionally brought back into the game. In the case of the Valentine’s event, players can take part in the returning Love of Geometry mode.

Blizzard Cupid Hanzo is back!

In this Team PvP deathmatch, players are pitted against others in teams of four—but the catch is that everyone will be playing as Cupid Hanzo.

Additionally, the Scatter Arrow ability is back, which means that you can hit some really lucky shots even if the enemy isn’t in your LOS.

Similar to a regular deathmatch, the more enemies you kill, the more points you’ll rack up. In the end, whoever secures 50 kills first will win.

All Valentine’s Day event challenges & rewards

If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass quickly and get some free cosmetics, you’ll want to complete the new challenges added to the event.

blizzard / dexerto A closer look at the rewards from the Valentine’s Day event.

Getting these done will not only reward you with XP, but you’ll also be able to get a Pachilove name card, among other rewards. Here’s a list of all of them.

Challenge name How to complete Reward Love Is in the Air Complete 7 Valentine’s Event Challenges Pachilove name card Budding Love Complete 20 games 2,500 XP Growing Love Complete 40 games 2,500 XP Beaming Love Complete 60 games 2,500 XP Radiant Love Complete 80 games Lovey Dovey Lifeweaver player icon + 2,500 XP Geometric Love Complete 6 games of Love of Geometry Mwah Lifeweaver voice line + 2,500 XP Cupid’s Arrow Earn 20 eliminations in Love of Geometry 2,500 XP Love Saves the Day Earn 150 assists/saves (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op) 2,500 XP Love Heals All Wounds Heal a total of 30,000 damage (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op) 2,500 XP Violent Delights, Violent Ends Deal/boost a total of 50,000 damage (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op) 2,500 XP Capture My Heart Contest/capture objectives for 1,250 seconds 2,500 XP

These are all the challenges as well as rewards available in Overwatch 2‘s Valentine’s event. Do keep in mind, however, that you’ll gain double progress if you manage to win the ones that only require you to complete games.

While you're here, check out the best settings to boost FPS, all the Mythic skins, as well as the best workshop codes to play.