Original D.Va concept could be the perfect Overwatch summer skin

It’s just about time for Summer Games yet again, so to celebrate let’s take a look at one of our favorite D.Va skin concepts we still think would be an amazing addition to the upcoming event.

D.Va got her famous “Waveracer” skin for Summer Games 2018, but since then she hasn’t had any cosmetics for the fan-favorite event, so the least Blizzard could do for D.Va players is to give her another new skin, right?

In the event she gets skipped (again) we can always look to character and concept artist Max Simoneau’s incredibly Summer skin for D.Va that would definitely be a hit with fans.

We’re going to need a bigger boat

Simoneau decided to turn D.Va’s mech into a shark with the “Shar.K” skin and the combination works incredibly well.

The windshield has been made into the shark’s teeth, the body has been made grey with fins on top and a large tail has been added to the back to turn D.Va into the apex predator she’s meant to be.

Shar.K would be a hit with the D.Va mains.

The mech and D.Va herself both have neon green lighting that would really pop on any night map — like Lijiang Tower — and they don’t look too bad during the day either.

While her mech was made into a man-eater, D.Va has been given her very own scuba gear that gives her a face mask and some underwater webbing.

Although we don’t get a look at D.Va’s pistol in this concept, based on how the mech looks her golden guns would probably look just fine along with Simoneau’s shark skin.

Instead of getting ready for some fun in the sun in her Waveracer skin, Shark D.Va is a bit more tactical here, almost like she’s going on a Special Ops mission with Soldier 76 — but it would still make a perfect skin for Summer Games.

When do the Summer Games start?

Summer Games, here we come.

We don’t have an exact date for when Overwatch’s Summer Games event will get going this year, but based on when the event has begun in years past, we could see a start date anywhere from late July to early August.

Even though we might not know the exact start date, we can be sure that the event will bring back Lucioball and a bunch of new skins and other cosmetics, hopefully with plenty for D.Va.