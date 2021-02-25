New Overwatch Ashe skin teased in "Deadlock Rebels" book - Dexerto

An upcoming Overwatch book seems to be hinting at a possible new Ashe skin coming to the game, possibly for the Anniversary or Archives events.

Overwatch fans spotted a new cover for the book online and noticed how Ashe has a completely different look than the one most players are familiar with.

In this, she still sports her white hair, but wears a red jacket and dark black pants while standing back-to-back with McCree, who seems to be drawn in his “Deadlock” skin look from the Archives event.

According to the book’s synopsis on Amazon, Deadlock Rebels takes place when Ashe is still in high school and is arrested before her graduation. As such, her parents cut her off from the family fortune.

From there, she teams up with her butler B.O.B and McCree to steal back what the book claims is “rightfully hers.”

Furthermore, the synopsis states that the novel will explore the founding of the Deadlock Gang – one of Overwatch’s more underdeveloped factions.

The poster has fans hopeful that they’ll be able to get their hands on this new look Ashe in the form of a future skin.

Overwatch New Novel 'Deadlock Rebels' Official Poster🤠🍷 Full of high-octane chases and action-packed stand-offs, the second novel for Overwatch explores the founding of the Deadlock Gang and the origins of fan-favorite heroes Ashe and McCree. pic.twitter.com/D0Dd2vkdC7 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) February 25, 2021

“Yoooo, Young Ashe looks great. I hope we will get that as a skin since we already got the McCree one?” one asked on Twitter.

“I smell a new Ashe skin coming!” another remarked.

The book is set to release on June 1, 2021, so it doesn’t quite line-up with the new Archives event, which begins in either April or March.

However, the Anniversary event may be very likely, as every time that event has happened it’s run from May to June – which suggests the next event will overlap with the book’s release.

Although nothing is confirmed just yet, and this new look for Ashe could be exclusive to the novel itself, hopefully, Blizzard does end up releasing a skin based on this younger Ashe in the future.