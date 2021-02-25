 New Overwatch Ashe skin teased in "Deadlock Rebels" book - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

New Overwatch Ashe skin teased in “Deadlock Rebels” book

Published: 25/Feb/2021 20:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Ashe smiles at McCree
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Ashe McCree

An upcoming Overwatch book seems to be hinting at a possible new Ashe skin coming to the game, possibly for the Anniversary or Archives events.

Overwatch fans spotted a new cover for the book online and noticed how Ashe has a completely different look than the one most players are familiar with.

In this, she still sports her white hair, but wears a red jacket and dark black pants while standing back-to-back with McCree, who seems to be drawn in his “Deadlock” skin look from the Archives event.

According to the book’s synopsis on Amazon, Deadlock Rebels takes place when Ashe is still in high school and is arrested before her graduation. As such, her parents cut her off from the family fortune.

Ashe escorts the payload
Blizzard Entertainment
Ashe has quickly become one of the most popular Overwatch heroes.

From there, she teams up with her butler B.O.B and McCree to steal back what the book claims is “rightfully hers.”

Furthermore, the synopsis states that the novel will explore the founding of the Deadlock Gang – one of Overwatch’s more underdeveloped factions.

The poster has fans hopeful that they’ll be able to get their hands on this new look Ashe in the form of a future skin.

“Yoooo, Young Ashe looks great. I hope we will get that as a skin since we already got the McCree one?” one asked on Twitter.

“I smell a new Ashe skin coming!” another remarked.

The book is set to release on June 1, 2021, so it doesn’t quite line-up with the new Archives event, which begins in either April or March.

McCree Deadlock skin
Blizzard Entertainment
The skin seems connected to Deadlock McCree.

However, the Anniversary event may be very likely, as every time that event has happened it’s run from May to June – which suggests the next event will overlap with the book’s release.

Although nothing is confirmed just yet, and this new look for Ashe could be exclusive to the novel itself, hopefully, Blizzard does end up releasing a skin based on this younger Ashe in the future.

Gaming

Returnal: Gameplay, release date, trailer & more

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:49 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:43

by Alan Bernal
returnal playstation 5
Housemarque

Share

Returnal

Housemarque are getting ready to launch their PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, and here’s everything you need to know about the third-person twist to the roguelike formula.

As one of the first console exclusives for Sony’s next-gen platform, there’s a lot of hype building up early on. That anticipation has only been compounded with the astonishing scenes captured in gameplay trailers from PlayStation’s State of Play and the like.

The lead up to Returnal has been filled with cryptic clues to find out what Housemarque have been cooking up for their PS5 debut.

Now the studio is releasing more footage that gives a deeper look into the gameplay of their mysterious shooter, complete with a look at the many things to fight plus the narrative that players will explore.

Returnal release date

returnal
Housemarque
Housemarque have been steadily ramping up to Returnal’s release.

Returnal has been on a lot of people’s radar for what will be one of the PS5’s first chances to showcase a fill next-gen experience.

Housemarque’s next title is going to test players with its death mechanic to get further into Seline’s story beginning April 30, 2021.

Returnal trailer

Everything about Returnal has been amping players to get into its bizarre world to “break the cycle.” With every new trailer we’re getting to see more about the weapons, world, and twist to the roguelike structure.

The latest State of Play gave us more insight in how Returnal reacts to the players and how the game’s map will change with every death.

Returnal gameplay

As with many roguelikes, players can expect to die a few times. But some games have been reinventing what it means to die during a playthrough.

In Returnal, you play as Seline who crash landed on Atropos. As she shoots her way through the landscape, she’s trying to break the cycle of rebirth as the world changes around her.

There’s going to be a huge arsenal to experiment with as well as weapon mods/augmentations, devices that help you on your way, parasites that unlock different gameplay elements, and more.

There’s plenty we know about the game, and even more we have left to find out when Returnal hits the PlayStation 5 on April 30.