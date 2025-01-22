New Overwatch 2 voicelines hint a new underwater map

You can now save all of your favorite cosmetics in one place.

Overwatch 2’s next map may have been revealed through a new voiceline between the characters Lifeweaver and Orisa.

Overwatch 2 has a long list of different maps and game modes, nearing over 50 maps since the game initially released. With the last map releasing in August 2024, the two new Clash maps Hanaoka and Throne of Anubis, it’s been a while since we’ve heard any news of new maps coming to the game.

However, we finally received a small tease of a potential new map going forward, thanks to a player who discovered a new voiceline interaction between Lifeweaver and Orisa.

Atlantic Arcology might be our next map

In the voiceline interaction, Lifeweaver asks Orisa if he has “seen [her] around the arcology.” Orisa replies that her creator, Efi, had previously spoken at a conference there. Many characters with a scientific background have mentioned the Atlantic Arcology in passing, so if this were our next map, we’d expect characters like Lifeweaver and Symmetra to be very familiar with it.

The Atlantic Arcology has been teased in Overwatch before, and it’s a known location in-game. You can see a reference to Atlantic Arcology in Midtown and Esperança as stops for the Hyperloop and Hyper-rail trains.

In Lifeweaver’s lore, the Atlantic Arcology has also been described as “a freestanding and self-sustaining scientific and ecological city in the Atlantic Ocean, free from the governing laws of any nation on the planet.” The book, Overwatch: Declassified, describes it as consisting of “a massive spire constructed out of durovidro,” a transparent yet durable new material.

Blizzard has expressed interest in an underwater map before, with a community made map Talantis released previously as a temporary stage. There’s no information about what mode this map could potentially be and if it would even take place underwater, but Talantis introduced some unique concepts that would work well as a new map.