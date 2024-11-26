New Overwatch 2 hero Hazard has the ultimate counter to Pharah Mercy

Overwatch 2’s latest tank hero Hazard has one of the best tools to deal with pesky Pharah Mercy players firing rockets down from the sky.

Throughout Overwatch’s history, the dreaded Mercy-Pharah combo, aptly referred to as Pharmercy, has dominated ranks through their aerial superiority.

Combined with Mercy’s damage boosts and healing power, Pharah can be a nightmare for some teams to deal with, especially if they lack hitscan talent to land shots on the flying foes.

Luckily, the game’s latest hero, Hazard, has a way to shred the DPS-support duo and look cool doing it.

Hazard’s ultimate can instantly eliminate Pharmercy

Shortly after his reveal earlier in November, Hazard was available for a short time as part of a free preview and players instantly began exploring his powerful kit to see what trips they could discover.

Hazard’s ultimate, Downpour, fires down a torrent of spikes that immobilize enemies when they connect, but there’s more to this ability than you might think.

As it turns out, this ultimate can blast Pharah and Mercy right out of the sky, and if you’re lucky, secure environmental kills in the process.

One player shared a clip of this interaction on Lijiang Tower. As the Pharmercy hovered over the void, the tank unleashed his Downspur, eliminating both heroes in an instant.

“Hazard ACTUALLY rained justice from above!” one fan joked after seeing the interaction.

“That was delicious. This is what all Pharah and Mercy deserves,” another chimed in.

This powerful tool is yet another reason why players have instantly taken to Hazard. Since his early preview, fans have voiced their surprise enjoyment trying out the new tank, and praising how his kit allows for so much skill expression.

Luckily, players won’t have to wait much longer to become reacquainted with Hazard once more, as the tank will be available full-time once Season 14 kicks off on December 10 and we can’t wait to see what other tricks there are to discover.

