Mysterious Overwatch 2 villain ‘hacks’ streamer’s PC after 5 years in the dark

One Overwatch villain has made a surprise appearance by ‘hacking’ a popular content creator’s PC after all these years.

Overwatch 2 knows how to give heroes their entrance. Some heroes were given Easter Eggs on the map that have left players wondering, adding to the hype before their official reveal.

And then there’s someone like Sombra, who straight up ‘hacked’ Blizzcon during her first reveal in 2016.

Fast-forward to 2025, and it looks like history has just similarly repeated itself, as one popular Overwatch content creator claimed that some “weird file” suddenly appeared on their PC.

Article continues after ad

Iconic Omnic Maximilien makes a surprise return

On January 22, 2025, streamer and content creator Skiesti teased the return of the Omnic villain Maximilien, seen in-game roughly 5 years ago during the Storm Rising event, via a post on X.

They wrote: “Hey @PlayOverwatch enjoyers, some weird file just appeared on my PC but looks like it’s corrupted until tomorrow… Anyone wanna take any guesses as to what’s being said in the meantime?”

Article continues after ad

Included in the post is a short clip showcasing what appears to be a partially hacked video.

Article continues after ad

The video didn’t just showcase different in-game locations that appear glitched on screen, but in it, you can also hear a familiar robotic-like voice, which belongs to Maximillien.

You can see him appear for a brief moment, though since the video consists of different voice lines stitched together, it’s a bit tricky to figure out his whole message. One thing for sure is that he mentions “you lose” and “I am sure” toward the end.

Article continues after ad

To add to this, the official Overwatch account also posted: “The Pocket King sends his regards!” before going on to say to check back in tomorrow for the “next Story Time.”

Some players suspected that Maximilien would be reading his own short story, though many are already hoping he would be added as an upcoming hero.