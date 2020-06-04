Moira steampunk skin idea looks ready to be unlocked

A pair of Overwatch fans with some impressive artistic talent came up with an idea for a Moira skin that would definitely be a hit with players.

Moira is infamous for her DPS abilities in Overwatch. While she doesn’t deal an obscene amount of damage, her purple beam does lock on to enemies in a pretty wide range.

Despite the controversy surrounding Moira, the Irish support hero still has plenty of fans, including the pair of artists who created and rendered an amazing Steampunk skin idea for her.

Advertisement

Zach Fischer was the artist who first came up with the idea for Steampunk Moira all the way back in 2019 with some 2D concept art of the skin.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer hits the beach as incredible female lifeguard McCree

Now, 3D artist Jonni Zhang has come out with a full rendering of the skin that looks so good, it could be included in Anniversary loot boxes right now.

Advertisement

The skin itself gives Moira a classy Victorian jacket and vest, along with a hat that looks like was stolen from McCree's closet.

Every Overwatch hero is improved by adding a monocle, and this is definitely true for the new addition where the metal on her face usually is.

Her back gear has also been given a steampunk makeover, with plenty of brass, gauges, and even some tassels on her shoulders to pull it all together.

Advertisement

Sadly, this amazing Moira skin remains just an idea for now, but there are plenty of skins you can pick up in the Anniversary loot boxes, which give players the option to unlock almost every past Overwatch cosmetics.

The Anniversary event goes through June 9, so at the time of writing there's still just under a week left for you to pick up as many special loot boxes as you can, along with the Masked Man McCree skin, before time runs out.