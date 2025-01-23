Moira mains are terrorizing the Overwatch community with this glitched emote

Moira mains from Overwatch have discovered a glitched emote, and they’re terrorizing matches with this freaky bug.

Moira has always been a controversial pick within the Overwatch community, able to heal, deal lots of damage, and kite enemies with her great mobility. At the same time, she doesn’t provide much in the way of utility compared to the other supports in the game.

But now, Moira mains might pick her for a different reason, and that’s to take advantage of a bug that makes one of her emotes absolutely terrifying.

Article continues after ad

Moira’s emote delights and frightens players

For those unaware, this Moira bug transforms her into an eldritch creature. She slinks high into the sky, her fingers stretch outwards and become spindly, and her neck wretches outward as she towers over other players. The effect needs to be seen in-game to fully appreciate, but even screen caps of this glitch are hilarious to witness.

Article continues after ad

To trigger this bug, players need to equip the “Facepalm” emote while using the “Mask Dancer” skin. Both are available to purchase through regular Credits, so this bug is fairly accessible to most players. When using the Facepalm emote with Mask Dancer equipped, the bug will activate, and Moira will become absolutely terrifying.

Article continues after ad

Players have been posting their reactions to the bug on social media, with many hoping “they never patch” it out of the game. Some also called this similar to a bug with Zenyatta, who also turned into a freakish monster when using a certain emote.

It’s certainly amusing the first time you see it, but hopefully, this doesn’t inspire players to simply load into a game for the sole purpose of trolling enemies and teammates. Blizzard will likely patch out this glitch soon, so be sure to purchase these skins if you want to experience it at least once.

Article continues after ad