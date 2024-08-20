Mercy mains rejoice as Overwatch 2 devs finally buff support hero after years of nerfs

Blizzard has finally decided to give Mercy some buffs for Season 12. And, despite her getting a small nerf along with these changes, she’s still poised to be a pivotal hero in the emerging meta, much to the delight of support players.

Overwatch 2’s Season 12 patch notes were released alongside the season’s launch on August 20, with various updates and changes to game modes and heroes. Mercy was on the list here but, for once, she’s actually getting buffs to her heal and damage boost beams.

The changes for Mercy in Season 12 mainly focused on her Caduceus Staff. This Support hero’s Primary Fire healing increased from 55 to 60 health per second, while the Secondary fire damage boost increased from 25% to 30%.

Blizzard Entertainment

The only negative change granted to Mercy was her base health reducing from 250 to 225, but the two buffs are monumental enough for Mercy players, as she hasn’t felt that playable for the past couple of seasons.

Considering several other heroes were nerfed to 225 HP with Mercy’s damage boost getting buffed, this buff is bigger than it’d appear. And, with how strong Mercy’s movement is, the health nerf won’t hit her nearly as hard as it hits someone like Hanzo.

Support players who love this hero have been suffering for quite some time now, as most recently an update in February left Mercy mains crying from the nerfs to her pistol. Then one year ago the Season 6 patch notes left her with more nerfs, and back in Season 3 it was the same issue.

Now in Season 12, nine seasons after the Season 3 nerfs, Mercy mains have a reason to play her again, as they’ve made it clear through online posts. One player excitedly posted about the Mercy changes by saying “today is a good day” and thanking Blizzard.

Content creator and hardcore Mercy main Skiesti was just as happy with the Mercy changes, despite the buffs not being exactly what they would’ve picked for the Support hero.

Overwatch 2 players can now rest easy knowing that Mercy can heal allies faster, help damage enemies from the sidelines, and still have excellent maneuverability with her evasive Guardian Angel ability.

Other than buffs, fans of this hero can get a Bee Mercy skin through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Also, they should appreciate the fact that over 500,000 cheaters are now banned from the game.