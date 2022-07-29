Mercy is getting yet another Overwatch 2 support hero revamp

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed they will be making even more changes to Mercy’s new Super Jump ability before the game’s release.

Mercy has been given a lot of love by the Overwatch 2 developers recently as the team tried to make her kit a bit more impactful by making her old Super Jump tech a more active ability.

In the original game, players could perform Super Jumps to reach new heights with the angelic support, but it was a trick that was quite difficult to perform for some lower-skilled fans.

To remedy this, Blizzard has been making a series of changes to Mercy’s Super Jump including utilizing crouch and Guardian Angel, but after player concerns they’re making even more adjustments.

New Mercy Super Jump details revealed by OW2 devs

Blizzard Entertainment Mercy is going to be getting more changes in the future.

In a developer blogpost, Blizzard went over how they would be scrapping Moira’s new Necrotic Orb ability and how Mercy would be getting even more updates.

According to the devs, while the goal of integrating Super Jump into her kit as an actual ability and not just an advanced tech remains intact, how they approach it will be different going forward.

“We recognize that the first iteration on Guardian Angel didn’t quite feel right, and we saw similar thoughts from our players,” they remarked.

“We’re currently testing another iteration of Guardian Angel that includes the directional control we added in the beta, but it also allows Mercy to super jump in a similar way as before,” the developers explained. “This means canceling the ability with crouch will launch her straight upwards, without having to look in that direction.”

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to try out these changes quite soon as fans anticipate at least a third beta before Overwatch 2 eventually launches on October 4 later this year.