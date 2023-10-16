Mercy fans in the crosshairs as Overwatch 2 community debates the most toxic mains

The Overwatch 2 community is debating who the most toxic mains are, and Mercy players are among the first in their crosshairs.

As Overwatch 2 has a huge cast of characters to pick from with a wide variety of playstyles, it’s only natural for there to be one specific hero each player gravitates toward.

However, not all hero mains have the same reputation, as some hero communities are more popular and at times, infamous than others.

And now, the Overwatch community has taken to debating which hero has the most toxic mains, and much of the discussion has been dominated with Mercy players, with Doomfist and Genji mains getting plenty of mentions as well.

In a thread started up by a player in the Overwatch subreddit, u/WhoopsAhoy asked the pertinent question. What is the most toxic character main?

Overwatch 2 community debates who the most toxic mains are

Unfortunately for Mercy mains, many in the comments pointed them out as some of the most toxic players in the game.

“They TBag more than every other hero combined,” one player said in response. “And if you dare steal Mercy from them… it’s a sight to behold.”

Even alleged Mercy players agree, with one hilariously answering, “As a Mercy main – Mercy players.”

Blizzard Sorry Mercy players, the community thinks you’re one of the most toxic mains in the game.

However, they weren’t the only hero in the community’s crosshairs. Doom mains also got some flak. “Doom mains are annoying as f***. They never shut the f*** up mid-game about counter, the game balance, Blizzard, x,y,z,” a player said.

Another added, “Doomfist, especially the old DPS Doomfists from Overwatch 1. 90% were trash talkers and spammed voice lines and if they start to get countered, they rage quit.”

Genji too was part of the conversation. “Genji, by a mile,” another simply commented. With a player replying, “I don’t think I’ve ever played with a non-salty Genji main.”

There were a few other mentions of Widowmaker, Sombra, and Ana mains, though Mercy players dominated the conversation.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Mercy mains, as they were responsible for sky-high viewership numbers in an Overwatch Contenders match.