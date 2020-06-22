"Magic" Overwatch trick lets Symmetra place Teleporter behind cover

Symmetra can be one of Overwatch’s most impactful heroes thanks to her Teleporter ability that can instantly transport a team from one area of a map to another, and a new trick can further enhance the options available to her.

In order for Symmetra to place her Teleporter, she needs to have a line of sight to put its exit down at a maximum of thirty meters away. Additionally, if it’s placed on a moving platform, it will be destroyed once it is forty meters away.

During a June 21 Overwatch League match against the Los Angeles Gladiators, the Houston Outlaws showed off a fancy Symmetra trick with Mei to safely place the Teleporter behind cover and get the whole team onto the King’s Row high ground.

Advertisement

While at the choke, Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz lifted up Jiri ‘Linkzr’ Masalin with a Mei Wall and had him place the Teleporter on top of it.

Read More: Overwatch players figure out how to crouch with Wrecking Ball

Immediately thereafter, the Wall was canceled, but the Teleporter remained, letting the whole team teleport to the high ground while remaining safe behind cover. (Timestamp: 4:42:23)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VKPKuXBo_o

Advertisement

“That is magic!” caster Brennon Hook exclaimed, impressed at what he was witnessing.

Amazingly too, while the whole team teleported to the high ground, all of the Gladiators focused on their opponents’ new position, and didn’t realize Linkzr wasn’t with them as he had gone back to spawn to sneakily swap to Widowmaker.

As a result, he was able to catch some members of the Gladiators off guard, pulling a trick very similar to the famous one the LA-based team did against the London Spitfire back in the Season 1 playoffs.

Advertisement

The bamboozle ended up working perfectly with the Outlaws able to catch their foes off guard and easily capture Point A.

While they would go on to lose the map in the end, the Texas squad managed to win the series 3-1.