Loot boxes finally returning to Overwatch 2 after years of player requests

After being removed in 2022, loot boxes are finally making their way back to Overwatch as part of the Season 15 update.

Loot boxes are always a contentious issue in any live service game. While they’re often full of desirable items, games like EA FC 25 or, infamously, the launch version of Battlefront 2 have been criticized for their overreliance on them.

Overwatch was always one of the rare titles where loot boxes were actually welcomed by much of the community, as they could be earned for free if you didn’t want to buy them and they contained quality skins for their favorite characters.

So, when Blizzard switched from loot boxes to a Battle Pass model with the launch of Overwatch 2 in 2022, many were left disappointed. But there’s good news, as they’re making a long-awaited comeback.

Overwatch 2 is getting loot boxes in Season 15

Loot boxes are being reintroduced to Overwatch 2 with the Season 15 update on February 18, as announced during the Spotlight event.

Just like before, they will once again contain a variety of random items, from rare skins and Emotes to Charms and Voice Lines. It’s also been confirmed that the drop rates will be visible, letting you know the odds of getting different rewards before you open them.

Blizzard

While there will be the option to buy them with real money, there will also be many ways to earn them for free. Going forward, they will be dished out as part of weekly rewards and even included in the Battle Pass for each season — starting with Season 15.

This includes some free tiers, so you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to open some even if you generally avoid splashing the cash.

All of this means that it’ll be easier to get skins for a whole variety of characters, rather than the handful included in the current Battle Pass. This has been a common complaint since Overwatch 2 launched, as those who main characters without a BP skin essentially have to wait months for the next one, use free currency to unlock an older skin, or purchase a skin from the store.

With the return of loot boxes, though, you’re always in with a chance of getting shiny new cosmetics for your favorite hero.

This is just one of the many major changes coming in Season 15, with the new Perks system and Competitive hero bans also dropping on February 18.