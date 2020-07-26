Lifesaving Overwatch glitch can rescue Baby D.Va in a pinch

Glitches and bugs are nothing new in Overwatch, but the ones that actually benefit players are few and far between, which is what makes this one for D.Va so fascinating.

D.Va is unique among Overwatch heroes, as she’s the only one who gets a sort-of “second life” after her mech gets destroyed and she returns as Baby or Pilot form, with only 150 HP and her blaster for a weapon.

Usually, Baby D.Va pops out of her mech right where it’s destroyed. You can hold down jump as it’s exploding to increase the distance a bit, but it really won’t matter if there are enemies waiting to finish you off.

That's what makes this glitch such a nice little surprise for players when it does decide to happen. It will actually transport you back to spawn instead of where your mech was destroyed.

Even though it seems like D.Va just pops right out of her mech, technically her pilot form is an entirely different character that spawns in when the mech dies.

On very rare occasions Baby D.Va will sometimes not spawn where she's supposed to, which is why this glitch happens. In the clip above the player was taken back to spawn, but there are also examples of her appearing miles above the map as well.

The glitch is by no means new, it's been around for years in fact, but it will still pop up from time to time on rare occasions. It seems to be completely random, so there's not really any way to try and use it as an exploit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq3S8l9iaZQ

There's also one glaring issue that might not make this glitch as "lifesaving" as it seems. As most D.Va players understand, it can usually take longer to get her mech back running and gunning in pilot mode than it is to just die and respawn all over again.

Being sent back to spawn would make charging ult to get her mech back take even longer on most maps. So, when you look at it this way, you might prefer to just spawn above the map and fall to your doom instead, as it's much more convenient.