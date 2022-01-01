How to level up fast in Overwatch & get free loot boxes

Wondering how to level up fast in Overwatch? Here’s a rundown of everything you have to do to climb to the top and claim your loot boxes.

Leveling up is an essential part of any game, and Blizzard’s flagship FPS, Overwatch, is no different.

While the grind may seem endless for newer players, there are a few tips and tricks to level up quickly and, in turn, unlock competitive play and a whole slew of loot boxes.

So, without further ado, here’s how to level up fast in Overwatch and snatch some free loot boxes and cosmetics.

How to level up fast in Overwatch

Grinding through any game can be a chore, but thankfully we’ve got a few different ways to maximize the amount of XP you’ll be getting.

Here’s how to level up fast in Overwatch:

Play Quick Play (QP): Quick play queue times are normally shorter, meaning you can get in and out of games a lot faster and, in turn, earn buckets of XP.

Quick play queue times are normally shorter, meaning you can get in and out of games a lot faster and, in turn, earn buckets of XP. Try Competitive: While the queue times are likely to be longer and the competition stiffer, Competitive play nets you much more XP than the other game modes. Bear in mind you need to be Level 25 for this mode to unlock.

While the queue times are likely to be longer and the competition stiffer, Competitive play nets you much more XP than the other game modes. Play priority classes: If you’re a DPS player, you’ll notice queue times are a lot longer. Playing Tank or Support will get you into game quicker, so you’ll be able to play more games and get more XP.

If you’re a DPS player, you’ll notice queue times are a lot longer. Playing Tank or Support will get you into game quicker, so you’ll be able to play more games and get more XP. Go for gold: Keep your eyes on the prize, as a gold medal performance will up how much XP you get.

Keep your eyes on the prize, as a gold medal performance will up how much XP you get. A game a day: Playing one game every day will net you a bonus 1,500XP as it’s your first game of the day.

Playing one game every day will net you a bonus 1,500XP as it’s your first game of the day. Or maybe a few more games: Not only do you get bonus XP on your first game, continuing to play consecutive matches will net you even more.

Not only do you get bonus XP on your first game, continuing to play consecutive matches will net you even more. You get by with a little help from your friends: Playing with friends automatically nets you 20% more XP across all game modes.

Playing with friends automatically nets you 20% more XP across all game modes. Be nice: Giving out endorsements at the end of a match is literally free XP – and it’ll likely make the player you’ve complimented smile, too.

Giving out endorsements at the end of a match is literally free XP – and it’ll likely make the player you’ve complimented smile, too. Don’t leave matches!: Even if your team are losing pretty badly, you’ll net 300XP for completing a match. Additionally, the system penalizes you for leaving matches by dropping your XP gain by 75% – so don’t let pride get the better of you!

How to get free loot boxes in Overwatch

For every level you gain, you’ll be rewarded with a free loot box. These little bundles of joy contain four different rewards, that can include anything from skins to credits.

Leveling up is the best path to accruing these treasures, but you can also receive a free loot box:

The first time you log in during a seasonal event . These crates are inspired by the specific event, and normally have a higher chance to drop themed cosmetics.

. Using the paid route. This requires players to use real-life currency. For $4.99/£4.99 players can purchase one Legendary loot box and five normal loot boxes , guaranteeing one Legendary item.

This requires players to use real-life currency.

So that’s how to level up fast in Overwatch and score yourself some free loot boxes! Looking to brush up on your in-game skills? Here are a few of our dedicated guides:

