Latest Overwatch 2 patch absolutely broke Hazard

Overwatch 2’s latest patch seems to have broken Hazard, introducing a long list of bugs that make him an inconsistent hero to play as and against.

Hazard’s initial release was smooth overall, with a successful play test and initial release as the game’s latest dive tank. This Scottish character brought some new abilities to play around with like a wall that can displace enemies who get too close and an ultimate ability that pins enemies caught into the ground.

However, players have noticed that the recent Avatar: The Last Airbender patch introduced a large list of bugs that make Hazard somewhat frustrating to play as and against. While it’s possible some of these bugs were simply undiscovered until now, players noticed them after the ATLA patch.

These are some of the bugs you should watch out for when playing as or against a Hazard.

Overwatch 2’s latest hero is plagued by bugs

Blizzard

If you’re playing Hazard, there will be many instances where your wall won’t attach correctly to certain surfaces. As shown by Reddit user u/cookingcape8872, the wall will occasionally phase through solid surfaces like the spawn door, certain payloads, and walls or gates that open and close based on the state of the game.

More importantly, however, is that Hazard’s wall will now occasionally just phase through shields. The intended effect here is for shields to bounce Hazard’s wall away to allow for some counterplay. However, because the wall can phase through shields now, it’s easier for Hazard to trap enemies in a dangerous choke or position.

While this can work to your advantage, there are some disadvantageous bugs going around as well. Hazard’s Spike Guard ability shoots out projectiles at nearby enemies, but sometimes, you may notice that these projectiles won’t actually register properly. (You can check out an example from u/name-exe_failed here.)

His Spike Guard bug may cost you some fights, but overall, it seems like most of Hazard’s bugs seem advantageous to him. Another frustrating bug is going around where Hazard’s wall can one shot enemy heroes if placed in a certain position and against certain abilities.

An example from u/Silly-Marzipan5755 shows Hazard’s wall oneshotting Orisa in her Fortify state. Another example here from u/MommysLilMisteak shows Mei in her ice block getting flung off the map from Hazard’s wall.

While the Overwatch 2 devs have previously disabled gamebreaking maps and heroes, it seems like Hazard is still playable at the time of writing. Be sure to keep an eye out for these bugs when playing as or against this hero.