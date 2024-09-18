Juno redefines Overwatch 2 meta as pick rate ascends to orbit

Juno is redefining Overwatch 2’s meta as her pick and win rate both skyrocket to the moon, overtaking the likes of Ana and Kiriko, while also being hard meta in pro play.

When Juno first came into the game during her limited-time test, it was quite clear she was a well-balanced hero, with many streamers and players praising her design.

But when Season 12 rolled in, a few were hesitant about her impact on the meta, especially since she got a nerf in the update. However, with a hotfix patch that gave her some emergency buffs, many of her detractors have since reversed their criticisms.

Now in the mid-season, it’s quite clear Juno has outright become the meta.

According to the stats tracker Overbuff, across all ranks in the last month, Juno has had some of the highest pick and win rates.

The only times Juno fell below the number one pick rate was in Bronze and Grandmaster, losing out to Ana, but since both ranks have such a small pool it can be hard to judge.

In every other rank, from Silver to Master, she is regularly placed number one over Ana and tends to have a better win rate and average KDA than her as well.

If we were to look at Platinum, which is where the average player is, she is sitting at an insane 8.26 percent pick rate, with a 52.71% win rate.

This makes Juno the most picked hero. While her win rate is only third best, do note Torbjorn is number one, but with a very small pick rate at 1 percent and Reinhardt is number two with only 3.42 percent.

Even outside of the ranked ladder, it’s quite clear Juno has become meta-defining. Called Junoats by OWCS casters, it sees a Juno/Brigette backline playing in a rush comp with Rammatra, Mei, and Ashe. This was pioneered by teams during Korea OWCS Stage Two.

Outside of rush comps, we have seen her used in poke, brawl, and even dive comps, showing just how versatile she can be, regularly being played as a main or flex support.

Despite her dominance, the devs aren’t looking to change course just yet. Saying they’re “happy” with where she has landed in the meta and they’re not planning to make any changes in the near future.