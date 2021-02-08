Logo
Perfect Junkrat & D.VA combo wipes out Overwatch teams on Temple of Anubis

Published: 8/Feb/2021 12:02

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch’s Junkrat is one of the most painful DPS to play against, but combine him with a D.VA and you’ll strike fear into the hearts of the enemy. This trick is the perfect way to combine ultimates and get a team wide wipe on Temple of Anubis. 

If there’s one villain you don’t want to see on Temple of Anubis it’s Junkrat. While the high vantage points offer snipers like Widowmaker or Hanzo a clear shot at the infamous Australian, they also offer the bombardier the perfect place to rain chaos from.

When he’s not lying in the back of the payload waiting for the opportune moment to unleash his RIP-Tyre, he’s using his concussion mine to blast Pharah out of the sky.

This time, though, he’s teaming up with his allied D.Va to make the enemy team’s trip to the Temple of Anubis one they’d want to forget.

Junkrat’s back with yet another little nifty trick.

Junkrat & D.Va Combo

As seen in a Reddit clip posted by user jarodchrist, Junkrat and D.Va can combine their efforts to make the perfect combo, even if they don’t seem to be two characters who would usually gel.

Positioned on the right hand pillar at the iconic arch that frames Point B on the Egyptian themed map, Junkrat can be seen shoving D.Va’s exploding MEKA off of the side of the pillar.

Once the machine has self destructed and taken out two of the enemy team, Junkrat unleashed his RIP-Tyre which then finishes off the remaining attackers.

A rare Junkrat quad? from r/Overwatch

It appears that one of the main takeaways is that you can push D.Va’s MEKA. This mechanic can make or break difficult fights, and also applies to Ultimates such as Ashe’s BOB.

This trick lets you get the element of surprise when dropping her MEKA, something that is pretty difficult to do on the ground considering the wind up time for the ability and the sheer size of the robotic armor itself.

So do you fancy making your enemies’ Temple of Anubis run an absolute nightmare? Partner up with your favorite D.Va or Junkrat main and let the chaos ensue!

NICKMERCS’ new Bruen loadout ahead of Warzone Season 2

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:32

by James Busby
The Bruen is no stranger to Warzone’s meta spotlight and it continues to be the most popular LMG in the game. Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff used the beefy Bruen in his latest video, showcasing just how lethal the LMG can still be.

The Bruen dominated both the casual and competitive Warzone tournaments upon its release, thanks to its high damage, large magazine, incredible accuracy, and decent range. Even after the Bruen’s nerf, this LMG still remains a good pick for those that enjoy the LMG playstyle. While the likes of the PKM and Stoner 63 are cropping up in games, many LMG enthusiasts are still utilizing the Bruen. 

The majority of Warzone’s LMGs have often struggled to compete against the game’s most popular loadouts, but with the right attachments, the Bruen can still shred through multiple enemies. Unlike the PKM and Stoner 63, this LMG is a lot more manageable in its recoil and has higher accuracy. Whether you’re tired of using the same AR loadouts or just looking to shake things, then NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout will do just that. 

NICKMERCS’ Bruen Warzone loadout

Bruen LMG Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Bruen may not be meta, but it is still a great option.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags 

Nick’s Bruen loadout is tailored towards completely removing the gun’s recoil, while also enhancing its range potential. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor, which gives the Bruen increased damage range and sound suppression. Warzone’s LMGs often fall off at range due to the overall kick, but fortunately, this is not the case for the Bruen. 

To help eliminate any recoil, Nick has utilized the XRK Summit 26.8” barrel. Not only does the barrel increase the Bruen’s damage range and bullet velocity, but it also drastically lowers the gun’s overall recoil. This enables you to go full-auto across any distance without having to wrestle for control. 

LMG’s are not exactly known for their mobility and speed, but the TAC Laser attachment does help diminish the Bruen’s sluggish ADS speed. While this won’t help you win against the zippy MAC-10 and MP5 SMG loadouts, it will enable you to flick onto targets when you’re on the hunt for satisfying squad wipes.

Lastly, rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Corp Combat Holo Sight and 60 Round Mags. The Corp Combat Holo sight joins the VLK 3.0x as one of the cleanest sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all close to medium ranges. 

The 60 Round Mags may not be as big as those seen on the PKM and Stoner 63, but it does give you enough ammunition to take down multiple opponents. NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout proves just how lethal this LMG can still be. 