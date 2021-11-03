Is Overwatch going free to play? Overwatch 2 rumors

Is Overwatch free? The rumors surrounding the game’s release have some fans wondering about both it and its long-awaited sequel, Overwatch 2.

Overwatch has been at the center of the gaming news world throughout 2021, despite having been released five years prior. Why? Because of the continued hype and anticipation surrounding OW2.

In this hype, many have speculated about the game’s future. Questions about loot boxes and a potential battle pass have arisen, and some have begun to question what the cost of both games will end up being.

So, when the sequel comes out and both it and Overwatch exist in the same capacity, what will the price of each become?

Advertisement

Is Overwatch free?

At the time of this article’s release, Overwatch is not free. For Switch and PC players, the game costs $39.99, while Xbox and PlayStation players should still expect to pay $59.99 for the game, pending any sales.

These prices largely reflect what the game has always been priced at, with occasional free-to-play weekends spliced in.

Will Overwatch 2 be free to play?

Currently, there has been no indication as to the price of Overwatch 2, but in the event of any official news, we will update this article.

While the game’s official rating suggests it will not have any form of loot boxes and will therefore have a battle pass of some kind to regulate content, it’s unclear how that would affect the base price of the game.

Advertisement

Read More: Activision Blizzard stock plummets following Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delays

The same applies to the claim on the game’s official website that “current Overwatch players will battle side-by-side with Overwatch 2 players in PvP multiplayer; they’ll also be able to play Overwatch 2 heroes and maps.”

This would seem to indicate that, while Overwatch 2’s PvE content may have a cost to unlock, there is a chance that the PvP portion of the game may be free to play. Something both the pros and the general player base have shown they would appreciate.

On November 2, 2021, news broke that the long-awaited sequel would be delayed yet again due to high turnover at Activision Blizzard. But, the following day, devs clarified that this doesn’t necessarily mean a 2022 release is out of the question.

Advertisement

So, while it may be a little bit longer before we find out the price of OW2, it may not be quite as long as some feared it could be.

Overwatch 2 rumors and community reactions

There have been rumors and speculation surrounding many facets of Overwatch 2, ranging from its release to its price. Some close to the game and its esport think that there’s a chance we get our hands on a beta-like version of the game sooner rather than later.

I think we’re going to see a playable “early access” build of Overwatch available widely in 2022. — Adam Adamou (@Grazen) November 3, 2021

Others in the community have even begun to rally around their own desired outcomes, at one point getting #makeoverwatchF2P near-trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

But, whether rumors or just sheer force of will from the player base, we will have to wait until official news surfaces before saying anything definitive about the future of Overwatch 2 or its pricetag.

When we have official news, we will provide updates to this article, so stay tuned!