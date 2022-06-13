Is Overwatch 2 launching on Switch? Blizzard finally addresses cancelation rumor

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s new hero shooter sequel, but will it be coming to the Nintendo Switch? An official statement from the company has finally answered this question once and for all.

A major appearance for Overwatch 2 at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase was one of the show’s biggest talking points as we got to see more gameplay and finally learn the game’s release date. Not only that, but we also learned about new weapon features and the new Overwatch 2 character — Junker Queen.

As well as all these juicy bits of information, fans received some clarity on a burning topic following the game’s appearance at the conference. There had been a few suggestions that Overwatch 2 would be skipping the Nintendo Switch, despite the first game appearing on the platform, and Blizzard has solved this mystery.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch to get Overwatch 2 release

Shortly after Overwatch 2’s showing at the Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesdas Showcase, an official statement was released on the game’s website describing the nature of the game’s free-to-play model, what players will have to look forward to, and the platforms it will be releasing on.

“Overwatch 2, launching on October 4, will be free-to-play on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.”

So the panic is officially over for fans of Overwatch on the Nintendo brand as they will be able to enjoy it on day one like everyone else.

In addition to the new gameplay and details we learned during the Xbox & Bethesda show, there will also be an upcoming reveal livestream that is set to unveil a whole host of new tidbits regarding Overwatch 2.

Advertisement

Here’s what will be explained and discussed during the event: “Details on the live service model and seasonal content plan, Overwatch’s 34th hero, Junker Queen, the upcoming phase of the game’s closed beta testing and more!”

It will be available to watch on YouTube and Twitch and will keep the game’s hype train in full flow.