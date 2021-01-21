Logo
Overwatch

Insane Overwatch movement trick lets heroes escape death when dived

Published: 21/Jan/2021 21:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Ana on Dorado rooftops
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Being a support hero without a traditional movement ability in Overwatch can be a nightmare whenever dive tanks reign supreme. Luckily, there is a trick that anyone can perform to get out of trouble and avoid death if you have the skills to pull it off.

Heroes such as Ana and Zenyatta are extremely vulnerable to being swarmed by enemy teams and overwhelmed. Due to their low mobility and health pools, positioning has to be key.

Still, that doesn’t mean that positioning can guarantee your survival, especially when you get dived by tanks. Making use of a little-known trick, however, can help even the odds and even make the enemy waste valuable cooldowns.

Boston Uprising support Sang-min ‘Myunb0ng’ Seo showcased this unorthodox movement technique for Ana in a ranked game on Dorado.

Blizzard Entertainment

While defending the first point high ground, the player got dove on by an enemy Winston. Instead of panicking and probably losing his life, the pro recognized where the monkey would be landing, walked to the edge of the high ground and jumped.

Normally, this would have just sent Ana to the ground below where she would have just been eliminated anyway, but Myunb0ng was able to use the enemy Winston’s momentum against him and get to the other side of the high ground area.

In general, a trick against a Winston leaping at you is to move away from them so you get knocked back more and out of their Tesla Cannon range. The closer you are to the Winston, however, the less knockback there is.

So, by going to the ledge and jumping at the same time the Winston used his Jump Pack, Myunb0ng was able to travel to safety.

By the same token, while this trick applies to supports or other heroes, Winston mains should take into account where they land when diving a target just so they don’t end up inadvertently helping the enemy they’re trying to take down.

Next time you’re in a ranked match, be sure to remember this trick and it could end up saving your life.

Overwatch

Overwatch Jan 21 update nerfs Echo, Tracer & Zenyatta: patch notes

Published: 21/Jan/2021 19:34 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 19:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Cultist zenyatta skin
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Echo Tracer Zenyatta

A new Overwatch Experimental patch has just gone live on all platforms, bringing in a bunch of nerfs to some of the game’s most meta heroes.

The January 21 patch has taken aim at two heroes in particular who have been major threats to tanks: Echo and Zenyatta. That said, Tracer is also on the chopping block with some nerfs to her Pulse Pistol range.

Echo has been tearing up ranked play in recent weeks thanks to her high mobility, high ammo count, and Focusing Beam that can melt heroes when they’re below half health.

As such, those are the areas the devs took aim, reducing her ammo capacity from 15 to 12 and reducing Focusing Beam’s duration by half a second.

Echo as portrayed in Overwatch key art.
Blizzard
Echo won’t be as powerful after these nerfs.

On the official forums, Community Manager Josh Nash explained that the nerfs are designed to “reduce her efficacy at shredding Tanks, but still allow her to fulfill her existing role against other heroes.”

Meanwhile, Zenyatta has also been hit with some major nerfs. First and foremost, Discord Orb’s damage amplification has once again been reduced from 30% to 25%. In addition, the speed of Harmony and Discord orb have been reduced.

“We’re looking to adjust Orb of Discord’s damage debuff quality since it’s been overperforming in some team compositions. As part of this process, we’re reducing the projectile movement speed of Orb of Discord and Harmony, which will in turn make them move at the same speed as Orb of Destruction,” the devs explained.

Activision-Blizzard

Finally, Tracer is getting her Pulse Pistol damage falloff rescaled. This means that when targets are outside of her ideal range, she will be far less lethal. This should be good news for anyone finding themselves getting picked off by Tracers at a distance.

As always, these Experimental patches are subject to change, but given how often these updates make it to the live game, we expect most of these to go through soon. Until then, try to take advantage of Echo and Zenyatta while you still can.

Full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Echo

Tri-Shot

  • Ammo reduced from 15 to 12

Focusing Beam

  • Duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

Developer Comments: Echo’s kit is designed around mobility and burst damage but she was performing too well against high health targets, such as tanks. Reducing the maximum firing duration of her primary weapon and Focusing Beam will lower her sustained damage output without impacting her burst damage potential against squishier targets.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

  • Min-Max damage falloff rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters

Developer Comments: This new falloff range causes the damage to scale down faster when targets are outside of Tracer’s optimal distance, making her less threatening at mid-range.

Zenyatta

Orb of Harmony

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90

Orb of Discord

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90
  • Damage amplification reduced from 30% to 25%

Developer Comments: Zenyatta has been a bit too effective at enabling team-wide damage output lately so we’re taking some power out of the Orb of Discord by reducing both its total damage amplification as well as the speed at which it can be applied over long distances. The new projectile speed now matches that of his primary fire, Orb of Destruction.