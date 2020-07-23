Incredible Sigma flank can catch Overwatch teams off guard on King's Row

Sigma’s Gravitivc Flux is one of the most powerful Ultimates in Overwatch, and a nasty flank route on King’s Row can use it to completely dominate the opposition.

Gravitic Flux is unique in that it lets Sigma float into the sky for a bit and send enemies within a chosen radius up into the air. When they’re lifted, they only take 50 damage, but once they come crashing down, they’re in for a world of hurt.

The “drop” of the Ultimate will deal damage equal to half of a target’s total base health - so if an enemy is 200 HP, the drop will take away 100.

That said, the movement ability that comes with Gravitic Flux is what makes this trick on King’s Row so impactful.

For attackers trying to push the payload into the third checkpoint, there’s a little bit of an open space players need to be wary of for environmental kills. It’s also possible to go underneath the platform and come out on the other side.

Redditor 'JoelTheTroll6-9' showed how this can work to his advantage. First, he dropped under the platform and quickly activated his Ultimate so he wouldn’t fall to his doom.

Next, he emerged from underneath on the other side of the checkpoint, completely catching the enemy team off guard.

With some help from a friendly Sombra EMP, Joel was able to lift up multiple members of the enemy squad, sending them into the air and primed to be hit with Hyperspheres.

From there, he was able to clean up the remaining kills and manage to score a whopping five final blows.

The neat feature about this flank is that it can be done defensively too, with Sigma’s trying to stop the payload going in reverse to stop the cart early in the third point.

Next time you’re playing Sigma on King’s Row, don’t be afraid to try your luck with this trick, as it can be the difference between victory and defeat.