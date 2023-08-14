“I’m already Tracer” viral voice line added to Overwatch 2

Tracer is Overwatch’s speediest killer and may just have a doppleganer on Netflix!

A line from the viral song “No Mercy” has been added to Overwatch 2, and it’s giving players flashbacks to a simpler time.

Back in January 2017, “No Mercy” debuted on YouTube, and since then, it’s racked up almost 100 million views, which is an insane number for an Overwatch parody song.

What made the song really take off was how a segment from the middle, the infamous “I’m already Tracer” part, did the rounds on TikTok, which was just starting out as a social media brand back then.

Considering where Overwatch TikTok is nowadays, it’s weird seeing some of the earliest content on the site.

Tracer gets a new joke voice line in Overwatch 2

Now, the song has been immortalized by a new voice line added for Season 6, which pays homage to the most memorable lines from the song.

The new voice line activates when Tracer eliminates a player on the other team who’s also picked Tracer, which prompts her to say: “I’m already Tracer!”

And considering Tracer is the poster child for Overwatch, it’s only fitting that she gets the reference to one of Overwatch’s more viral moments.

For many players, the new voice line has given them a wave of nostalgia for 2017, when TikTok was just emerging as a social media trend. One player said: “everyone talking about TikTok and yet this song is what made me want to buy the game back when it first released on youtube.”

The Overwatch 2 team are no strangers to including funny references in new voice lines. For April Fools earlier this year, they gave each hero new ultimate voice lines, based on popular in-jokes from the community.

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2, check out the concerns about how Blizzard might be secretly deleting cosmetics from the game.