Huge Diablo 3 easter egg finally uncovered in Overwatch's Blizzard World

An Overwatch player has finally uncovered one of the game’s most sought after easter eggs in Blizzard World as a little nod to Diablo 3 makes an appearance.

Like plenty of other games, Overwatch has got a ton of secrets just waiting to be found by players. In the past, fans have found that you can mess with the shark, but the Blizzard World map has always had uncovered secrets just been waiting to be found.

Despite finding a number of secrets and references to their favorite Blizzard titles like World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, just to name a couple, the hunt has always been on for bigger and better easter eggs.

Advertisement

Now, one player has uncovered what might be the most secret easter egg of them all. Reddit user Owlero posted a clip of themselves running around the map with the caption “if you break the barrels in the final area of Blizzard World, you’ll rarely get a legendary drop.”

Read More: Overwatch officially announces dates for 2020 Anniversary event

When it works and the barrels are smashed, a small golden light will shine for a few seconds just like it does in Diablo.

Advertisement

Now, obviously, the easter egg doesn’t give you a legendary cosmetic or power-up to your ultimate, but it is still a pretty cool nod to another Blizzard game.

Fans who have been searching for hidden secrets on Blizzard World since it released quickly noted that Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan has hinted at something bigger and relating to a World of Warcraft quest still being unfound.

Read More: Overwatch finally unveils Masquerade Reaper Anniversary 2020 event skin

Seeing that it took plenty of time and effort to finally unearth this Diablo easter egg, it might be some time before players are back in the saddle on the hunt for this secret World of Warcraft reference. Though, if it’s as big as teased, it should be worth the effort needed to find it.