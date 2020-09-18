How to watch Overwatch League 2020 All-Stars: players, events, more

The Overwatch League All-Stars are back for the 2020 season! It’s a bit of a different format this time around ⁠— no Pacific vs Atlantic rivalry, but you’ll still get to see Asia and North America’s best in action, having a bit of fun at the same time.

The best talents in both divisions of play have been selected by the fans, and will take part in fun challenges across two weekends ahead of the OWL Playoffs.

We’ve got everything you need to know about All-Stars 2020 right here, from when to catch it, to who’s playing, and what events have been chosen.

OWL 2020 All-Stars streams & start time

The OWL 2020 All-Stars will take place across two weekends. On September 26 starting at 1am PT, the action will be descending onto Asia. Then, the following weekend on October 3, North America’s best will duke it out starting at 12pm PT.

You can catch the streams like on the Overwatch League YouTube channel. Once they are up, we will embed them below for your convenience.

Who was selected in the OWL 2020 All-Stars?

42 players all up were selected for the Overwatch League 2020 All-Stars ⁠— 24 in Asia, and 18 in North America. Asia’s All-Stars also features players who played in the North American division but have since moved back home to Korea.

Every team has an All-Star representative too, so no matter who you support, you’ll be able to get behind your favorite OWL franchise and players at All-Stars. You can find the full list for both regions below.

OWL Asia All-Stars 2020 players

Choi ‘Choihyobin’ Hyo-bin (San Francisco Shock)

Lee ‘Fearless’ Eui-seok (Shanghai Dragons)

Ding ‘Ameng’ Menghan (Chengdu Hunters)

Kang ‘Void’ Jun-woo (Shanghai Dragons)

Kim ‘Mano’ Dong-gyu (New York Excelsior)

Choi ‘Hanbin’ Han-bin (Paris Eternal)

Xu ‘Guxue’ Qiulin (Hangzhou Spark)

Nam ‘Cr0ng’ Ki-cheol (Guangzhou Charge)

Kim ‘Fleta’ Byung-sun (Shanghai Dragons)

Jang ‘Decay’ Gui-un (Washington Justice)

Park ‘Profit’ Joon-yeong (Seoul Dynasty)

Lee ‘ANS’ Seon-chang (San Francisco Shock)

Lim ‘Glister’ Gil-seong (London Spitfire)

Kim ‘Haksal’ Hyo-jong (New York Excelsior)

Kim ‘Yaki’ Jun-ki (Florida Mayhem)

Lee ‘Carpe’ Jae-hyeok (Philadelphia Fusion)

Seo ‘Myunb0ng’ Sang-min (Boston Uprising)

Park ‘Viol2t’ Minki (San Francisco Shock)

Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyung-bo (Philadelphia Fusion)

Lee ‘LeeJaeGon’ Jae-gon (Shanghai Dragons)

Kim ‘Shu’ Jin-seo (Guangzhou Charge

Bang ‘JJoNak’ Sung-hyeon (New York Excelsior)

Yang ‘Tobi’ Jin-mo (Seoul Dynasty)

Kim ‘Izakaya’ Min-chul (Shanghai Dragons)

OWL North America All-Stars 2020 players

Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi (San Francisco Shock)

Indy ‘SPACE’ Halpern (Los Angeles Gladiators)

Benjamin ‘BenBest’ Dieulafait (Paris Eternal)

Caleb ‘McGravy’ McGarvey (Los Angeles Valiant)

João Pedro ‘Hydration’ Goes Telles (Houston Outlaws)

Andreas ‘Nevix’ Karlsson (Toronto Defiant)

Gael ‘Poko’ Gouzerch (Philadelphia Fusion)

Niclas ‘sHockWave’ Jensen (Vancouver Titans)

Terence ‘SoOn’ Trailer (Paris Eternal)

Kai ‘KSP’ Collins (Los Angeles Valiant)

Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz (Houston Outlaws)

Brady ‘Agilities’ Girardi (Toronto Defiant)

Nicolas ‘NiCOgdh’ Moret (Paris Eternal)

Dusttin ‘Dogman’ Bowerman (Atlanta Reign)

William ‘Crimzo’ Hernandez (Dallas Fuel)

Lee ‘Jecse’ Seung-soo (Houston Outlaws)

Park ‘KariV’ Young-seo (Toronto Defiant)

Grant ‘moth’ Espe (San Francisco Shock)

Brice ‘FDGoD’ Monsçavoir (Paris Eternal)

Daniel ‘FunnyAstro’ Hathaway (Philadelphia Fusion)

What events are happening at OWL 2020 All-Stars?

The OWL All-Stars event is a good time for players to let their hair down just before the end of the season. It’s also a great watch, with fun little challenges breaking up the serious battles. You’ll be able to catch your favorite OWL players doing these events at All-Stars 2020:

All-Star Game: Coaches draft two teams of six to play a three-map set, with different quirks for each game, like picking for the opponents or messing around in the Workshop.

Widowmaker 1v1: first to five eliminations. Headshots only.

Talent Takedown: two teams of casters will take each other on to decide who the best talent is.

Winston Skills Challenge (Asia only): be the first Winston to knock a neutral Wrecking Ball into the Ilios Well, scoring points for every successful time.

Genji Skills Challenge (Asia only): dust off the Dragon Blades, because it’s time to have a good old “1v1 me” with Genji.

Ana Skills Challenge (Asia only): more 1v1 action, this time featuring Ana. Hopefully the players’ sleeps are on point.

Who is Meta? (Asia only): 8-person hero gauntlet deathmatch, where players cycle through 22 heroes, swapping once they get an elimination.

OWL 2020 All-Stars begins on September 26.