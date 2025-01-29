How to watch Overwatch 2 Spotlight event: New heroes, gameplay changes, more

Players will finally get the scoop on OW2’s “groundbreaking” PvP changes, new maps, and more when Blizzard Entertainment hosts its upcoming Overwatch 2 Spotlight event. Here’s when and how to tune in to the stream.

Developers are promising Overwatch 2 will undergo massive changes in 2025, with PvP gameplay set to receive quite the rework.

The team at Blizzard Entertainment remains mum on the specifics for now, but that much will change in February. During a livestream event, Overwatch 2 players will receive a first look at the planned tweaks, along with a glimpse at some new maps and heroes.

Given OW2’s relative dry spell, the broadcast will be just what the doctor ordered for eager fans. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Overwatch stream.

Blizzard developers announced the OW2 Spotlight event in a blog post, inviting players to join the fun on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 AM PST. The studio has not confirmed how long the broadcast will last.

How to watch the OW2 Spotlight event

Fans interested in catching the event live will be able to tune in via Overwatch’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect from OW2 Spotlight

Blizzard Entertainment Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary Skin for Overwatch 2 Spotlight

In addition to detailing the “groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience,” Blizzard also plans on showcasing new maps, new heroes, and other content.

Plus, dozens of Overwatch 2 content creators will attend the Spotlight event in person at the company’s Irvine, California HQ, where they’ll get the chance to go hands-on with the gameplay changes.

Players who watch at least one hour of a stream from a participating creator will gain access to the exclusive Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary Skin drop. To get the skin, users must ensure their Twitch or YouTube accounts are linked to their Battle.net profile.