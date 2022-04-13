How to watch Overwatch 2 Sojourn gameplay trailer and community Q&A

Blizzard is set to show off some Sojourn gameplay, who will be featured as a playable character in Overwatch 2. Here’s where you can watch along.

Sojourn is officially Overwatch 2‘s first new character. Blizzard had previously shown a glimpse of the hero way back in 2016, as she was featured in Ana’s origin story.

As Blizzard prepares to progress into the next phase of their popular team-based shooter, the Canadian Overwatch captain will finally arrive as a playable character.

Here is where you can watch the gameplay live and maybe be a part of the live community Q&A.

When is Overwatch 2’s Sojourn gameplay and community Q&A?

Scheduled to show off the hero, also known as Vivian Chase, Blizzard has announced via their Twitter account that they will be allowing fans to watch the trailer on April 14, 2022, at 11 am PT | 2 pm EST | 4 am AEST | and 4 pm UK through their official Twitch channel.

How to watch Sojourn’s gameplay and community Q&A

Sojourn’s gameplay trailer is a big deal, as her mechanics will be the first new character we see in action in the next installment of Blizzard’s team-based shooter. Excited fans will be able to catch the brand new hero in all her glory live on Overwatch’s main Twitch channel.

Get ready for some Canadian hospitality. 🍁 Join @Briggsycakes, @FindingKyky, and the Overwatch Dev Team Thursday, April 14 for an all-new Overwatch 2 Sojourn gameplay trailer and community Q&A. 👀 https://t.co/9zXnqBkTxt pic.twitter.com/XJQzmifZHh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 13, 2022

After observing the Overwatch Captain in battle on April 14, 2022, fans should remember that they will get a chance to try her out soon.

Beginning in late April, fans will be able to get their hands on Sojourn during the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta. During the same said, Beta players will be able to try out other reworked characters, such as Bastion.

So, that’s how you watch the upcoming gameplay trailer for Sojourn. It’ll be interesting to see who else they decide to make a gameplay trailer for and who else is added to Overwatch 2’s roster.