How to watch Overwatch 2 preview at OWL Grand Finals: Time, hero reworks, more

The latest news on Overwatch 2 is set to come at this year’s Overwatch League (OWL) Grand Finals, with some hero reworks and a live gameplay preview on the docket. Here’s how to tune in.

Over the last several weeks, Overwatch developers have been giving fans nuggets of info regarding the future of the Overwatch franchise.

Some sweeping hero reworks, new looks, new maps, and all sorts of other things will be coming to Overwatch 2, along with a change from 6v6 to 5v5.

But, one thing fans have been unable to see thus far is actual, live gameplay of pro players on the OW2 client. But, during the 2021 OWL Grand Finals, we’ll finally get that chance.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 hero reworks and live gameplay

It was announced recently that both Sombra and Bastion would be getting reworks for Overwatch 2, as well as each getting new looks in the sequel. This, along with a live pro exhibition match played on the Overwatch 2 client, will both be taking place at this year’s OWL Grand Finals on September 25.

Here are the details of how you can tune in to see the gameplay and the announcement of the hero changes.

How to Watch

Stream: The OWL Grand Finals will be broadcast on the Overwatch League’s YouTube channel.

The OWL Grand Finals will be broadcast on the Overwatch League’s YouTube channel. Date/Time: September 25, 2021 – coverage starting at 5:00 PM PST. NOTE: The exhibition match and the hero announcements are scheduled to take place during the pre-show and halftime of the Grand Finals

September 25, 2021 – coverage starting at 5:00 PM PST. Rewards: Viewers can earn exclusive OWL playoffs skins and more by linking their BattleNet accounts to their YouTube account

Woo woo woo whee woo whee! Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals. 🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021

This is the latest news on the release of Overwatch 2, which the league has stated will be played in the upcoming OWL season. When it will be playable by the masses, however, has yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

For more on the OWL playoffs schedule and a complete hub for the current Overwatch League season, click here.