How to watch Overwatch 2 new hero reveal stream: Date & time

Overwatch has announced that fans will get an early look at the new Overwatch 2 hero during the broadcast of the Overwatch League grand finals. Here’s how to watch it.

Overwatch 2 fans will only have to wait a few more hours to get a sneak peek at the new hero coming their way. The new hero will be showcased on the OWL broadcast of the grand final which begins on November 4 with the match starting around 10 p.m. EST.

The Overwatch 2 development team will join the broadcast and show off the new character for fans who tune in.

Next Overwatch 2 hero release date

The hero will actually hit live servers on December 6.

From what has been released publically, the new hero will be a Tank and male. Other leaks have indicated that the new hero will be a character fans are familiar with from the wider cannon, with one leaker specifying that it could be Mauga. Mauga has appeared in comics about Overwatch.

How to watch next Overwatch 2 hero reveal: Stream

The Overwatch 2 hero reveal will take place on November 3 – starting during the live OWL broadcast. Watch it live on the Overwatch Twitch channel.

The new hero’s release date also coincides with the start of Season 2 of the game. Along with the new character, fans will see a new patch which will include changes to tank characters.

The Overwatch League streams exclusively on YouTube and is currently in the midst of its Playoffs. The San Fransisco Shock and Seoul Dynasty will face off on November 3 along with the London Spitfire and Hangzhou Spark series. The Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws will battle in the upper bracket on the same day.

Two of those six teams will make it through the bracket to decide the OWL Playoff champion. The new hero will presumably be showcased before the match begins for fans to see and learn about as the two grand final teams get ready to battle for the OWL Playoff trophy.