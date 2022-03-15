How to unlock Sombra’s new ‘Zhulong’ Overwatch League skin

The Overwatch League has finally revealed the Shanghai Dragon’s 2021 championship skin for the one and only Sombra. Here’s how you can grab it for yourself.

Every year the Overwatch League champion team gets their very own skin from Blizzard designers. In 2021, the Shanghai Dragons were the big winners, and on March 15 the exclusive new skin for Sombra was finally revealed.

Called ‘Zhulong’ Sombra, the skin literally turns the sneaky DPS hero into a dragon — a very appropriate choice for Shanghai.

Here’s how you can get it for yourself.

How to unlock ‘Zhulong’ Sombra Overwatch League skin

First things first — Sombra looks amazing in this skin, and it might sport one of the best weapons we’ve ever seen for the hero.

Like every other OWL exclusive skin, Zhulong Sombra will require you to spend some Overwatch League Tokens, and it will only be available for a limited time.

This awesome new skin will cost you 200 OWL Tokens, and can only be unlocked from March 15-28. However, the 2022 Overwatch League season doesn’t start until May 5.

So, if you don’t have enough saved up, you will have to buy some, since there are no opportunities to watch matches and earn them for free.

Sombra mains, Shanghai fans, and Overwatch completionists alike will want to be sure and grab it before March 28 though, because after Blizzard locks it away in the vault it won’t be available ever again.