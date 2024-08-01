How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monarch Venture skin with Twitch drops

If you missed the Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes Twitch drops the first time, here’s how you can get your hands on the rewards during the second Major this August, which includes the Monarch Venture skin.

With Season 12 looming on the horizon, Overwatch players have been juggling the return of 6v6 returning and recolored skins controversy.

From August 3-4, 2024, players will kick back and watch some exciting Overwatch 2 Esports matches. If you’re interested in some free loot, there are a few Twitch drops you should keep an eye on.

Here’s how you can unlock a Monarch Venture skin through the Calling All Heroes Twitch drop campaign this Saturday and Sunday.

How to get Monarch Venture skin through Twitch drops

Youtube: WarpedOW

Fans who watch the second Major can claim four different Twitch drops. Starting August 3 and ending August 4, players can nab a Venture skin and other rewards by watching the Calling All Heroes Twitch stream for eight hours.

Here’s the breakdown of which rewards you’ll earn depending on how many hours you’ve watched:

Calling All Heroes Icon – Two hours

Calling All Heroes Spray – Four hours

Hearts & Stars Name Card – Six hours

Monarch Venture skin – Eight hours

The Calling All Heroes stream begins on Saturday at 11 AM PT on the Overwatch Esports Twitch account.

How to connect Overwatch 2 account to Twitch

Twitch

You’ll need to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch account before you can begin to earn any Twitch drops. To do this, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Go to Battle.net and log in to your account. Head to Settings and select the Connections tab. Scroll down to Twitch and select Connect. Press Continue and authorize Twitch to connect with your Battle.net account.

Once the Calling All Heroes event begins and you start to watch the stream, you can check your progress through the Drops and Rewards page on your Twitch account.