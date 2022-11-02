How to unlock Overwatch 2 content early through Butterfinger chocolate bars

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Blizzard has joined forces with Butterfinger for a new promotion that gives Overwatch 2 players access to a handful of in-game rewards before they release to the general public. Here’s what you need to know.

Activision Blizzard has been all about the fast food and candy bar crossovers lately. From a special McDonald’s deal down under with Overwatch 2 to a Burger King crossover skin in Modern Warfare 2, there’s been plenty on offer.

Following the trend once more, Overwatch 2 players can grab themselves additional in-game items just by purchasing some chocolate. Making it even sweeter is the claim this content can only be accessed early through this Butterfinger deal.

From key dates to keep in mind to a look at the rewards up for grabs, here’s everything there is to know.

Butterfinger Overwatch 2 promotion dates

The Butterfinger promotion came into effect on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and is set to run through until Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the latest. However, it’s worth noting that this is the longest possible duration, as the deal could come to a close ahead of time.

With a set number of codes available, once they’re all gone, that’s it for the unique Overwatch 2 deal. So depending on how quickly they fly off the shelves, you might only have a matter of days to grab yourself some chocolate.

As for the rewards themselves, promotional material claimed Butterfinger bars provide an exclusive window of “early access.” Exactly how long this early access is, however, remains unclear.

Though if the fine print is anything to go by, it appears Friday, February 3, 2023 is the final date in which rewards can be claimed on BattleNet. Thus, it’s safe to assume the in-game items will be available to everyone else from that day forward, if not soon after.

How to earn Overwatch 2 items with Butterfinger

In order to access the early rewards through Butterfinger’s promotion, players have to purchase a specific amount of chocolate. Buying one bag or two bars of eligible chocolate entitles you to a single in-game reward.

If you’re looking to claim all three items up for grabs in Overwatch 2, you have to make three separate purchases.

Butterfinger Overwatch 2 promotion in-game rewards

Three unique items are available early through this promotion with Butterfinger. Two sprays and one Player Icon can be acquired but only a set number of each are available.