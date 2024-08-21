How to unlock Overwatch 2 Barista Sojourn skin with Twitch drops

Overwatch 2 is celebrating the launch of Season 12 by deploying a free Barista Sojourn skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it just by watching select Twitch streams.

Overwatch 2 has just entered Season 12 as Overwatch 2: New Frontiers sees the hero shooter journey to mythological lands, with a range of new cosmetics based on ancient Egypt in particular.

To celebrate the launch of the new season, Blizzard is bringing in Twitch drops, offering the completely non-mythological Barista Sojourn skin alongside other accessories to those who watch participating streams.

Here’s the full rundown.

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Overwatch 2 Barista Sojourn skin

To unlock the Barista Sojourn skin, you’ll need to watch 15 hours of a participating streamer playing Overwatch 2. You don’t need to watch the same channel for the full 15 hours, meaning you can swap around from one streamer to another.

The Twitch drops campaign runs from the start of Season 12 until August 31, 2024, giving you just under two weeks to watch streams and pick them up. Once the drops themselves are in your inventory, you’ll have until 1 September to claim them, after that time the drops will become unavailable.

Overwatch 2: Barista Sojourn Twitch drops

Not only will you get the Barista Sojourn skin, but you’ll unlock various cosmetics associated with it.

Watch a total of 2hours to earn the Antlers Spray.

Watch a total of 4 hours to earn the Coffee Player Icon.

Watch a total of 6 hours to earn the Usual Sojourn Voice Line.

Watch a total of 9 hours to earn the Latte Weapon Charm.

Watch a total of 12 hours to earn the Freshly Brewed Victory Pose.

Watch a total of 15 hours to earn the Barista Epic Sojourn Skin.

You must connect your Battle.net account with your Twitch account to get these drops and claim them from the Twitch drops menu to receive them in Overwatch 2.