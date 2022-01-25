How to unlock new Overwatch Lunar New Year weekly challenge skins

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is officially live for 2022, and Blizzard has given us a new trio of Epic skins that are only available by completing weekly challenges. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock each one.

Weekly challenges offer players a chance to unlock limited-time skins during Overwatch’s seasonal events. These cosmetics are only able to be obtained during a single week, and if you miss out on one you won’t have another chance.

That’s why it’s essential to know exactly what you need to do in order to knock these challenges out. For Year of the Tiger, weekly challenges will give rewards for 9, 18, and 27 games played, with wins counting as two. Below you’ll find the requirements, as well as each week’s three rewards.

Week 1 — Prosperity Ashe

Ashe and BOB are the week one Epic skin for Year of the Tiger, and the sharpshooter is looking sharp in an all red outfit. BOB is dressed for the occasion too, with a red vest, an adorable little hat, and a slight gold recolor where he would normally be silver.

Along with the skin, there’s also a player icon and spray to grab. In total you’ll need to play 27 games, broken down below:

9 games: Skullcap Player Icon

Skullcap Player Icon 18 games: Spring Couplets Spray

Spring Couplets Spray 27 games: Prosperity Ashe Epic Skin

Week 2 — Auspicious Soldier: 76

Next up for week 2 of the event is Soldier: 76. The red and blue of this Auspicious new skin, closely match his base skin, but provides a nice seasonal spin on top of that. His rifle, though we don’t get to see it in the preview images, is also decked out, and one of the coolest variations we’ve seen yet for an Epic skin.

Just like Ashe, there’s also a player icon and spray to collect, all of which are listed down below:

9 games: Auspicious Player Icon

Auspicious Player Icon 18 games: Practicing Forms Spray

Practicing Forms Spray 27 games: Auspicious Soldier: 76 Epic Skin

Week 3 — Porcelain Wrecking Ball

Finally, rounding things out (literally) is Porcelain Wrecking Ball, the reward for week 3. This is a great looking skin, with intricate designs that do honestly make the tank look like a piece of fine china. Hopefully, this new cosmetic doesn’t cause him to shatter on impact though.

Seeing as we’re only getting five new skins total for Lunar New Year 2022, this propels Wrecking Ball right up to the top of the list. Here’s what else you’ll get for unlocking the skin as well:

9 games: Tea Player Icon

Tea Player Icon 18 games: Porcelain Spray

Porcelain Spray 27 games: Porcelain Wrecking Ball Epic skin

There you have it, all three of the Lunar New Year 2021 weekly challenges, and their rewards. Remember, if you don’t get them during the weekly challenge, you won’t be able to again, so don’t miss out!