How to unlock Fire Engine Bastion skin for free in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players can claim the Fire Engine Bastion skin along with a Ganymede Spray for free. Here’s how to do it.

Overwatch 2 Season 14 has finally gone live, bringing in the new tank hero Hazard, which was available for players to try out briefly in the previous season. Along with the new hero, plenty of new cosmetics have been added to the game, both from the Battle Pass and Shop.

If you’re looking for a freebie you can grab, however, you’re in for a treat. To commemorate the launch of the new season, players can get a free Fire Engine Bastion skin as long as they meet specific requirements.

So, if you don’t want to miss out on this skin, here’s how to get it.

How to get Fire Engine Bastion skin with Twitch Drops

The Fire Engine Bastion skin is one of the rewards you can get from the Season 14 Launch Twitch Drops. To unlock it, you’ll have to watch a total of four hours of Twitch streams in the Overwatch 2 category.

blizzard A closer look at the Fire Engine Bastion skin in-game.

This campaign will only be available until December 20, 2024, so you have until then to claim the reward. Aside from the Bastion skin, you can also get a Ganymede Spray to complete your collection.

We’ve listed all the rewards and their total watch time below.

Watch 4 hours to earn the Ganymede Spray

to earn the Ganymede Spray Watch 4 hours to earn the Fire Engine Bastion Legendary Skin

You can check the progress of your rewards by clicking on your icon on the top right of the screen and then selecting the “Drops and Rewards” option. Once you have passed the minimum watch hour for a reward, you should get a notification that it’s ready to be claimed.

How to connect your Battle.net account to earn Twitch Drops

Another requirement that you must do to receive the rewards in-game is to have both your Battle.net and Twitch accounts linked together. Fortunately, it’s a pretty quick process and you can follow the steps below to do it.

Login to your account via the Battle.net site. Select Connections on the left tab. Scroll down until you find Twitch, and click the “+Connect” option. Follow the rest of the instructions.

With all that set up, you should be able to find the rewards in the game when you open Hero Gallery. Just be mindful that sometimes, these can take a while to show up after you claim them. So, in that case, you just have to wait out.

While you’re here, check out how to play Hazard, the new Mythic skin in the current season, and the game’s upcoming Avatar collab.