How to get the Flower Child Mei skin in Overwatch 2: Twitch drop guide

Overwatch 2 is giving players Flower Child Mei and accompanying cosmetics for free to celebrate season 12’s mid-season update, here’s how to pick it up for yourself.

The twelfth season of Overwatch 2 is well underway, with the release of Juno and the Clash game mode, players have been grinding through the battle pass and likely being chased by D.va in the process.

To celebrate the mid-season update for season 12, the developers are handing out a free cosmetic skin bundle for Mei to anyone who watches enough hours on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Want to show the world the power of flowers with Mei? Here’s how you can do so.

Overwatch 2: how to get the Flower Child Mei skin from Twitch drops

Here’s how to get the Flower Child Mei skin bundle:

Watch any Overwatch 2 streamer with the tag DropsEnabled to be eligible to gain the rewards. Watching for more hours will grant you more rewards.

Watch for 3 Hours: Sunflower Weapon Charm

6 Hours: Grooving Mei Emote

10 Hours: Flower Child Mei Legendary Skin

You’ll have until September 28, 2024, to watch these streams and reap the rewards.

Article continues after ad

How to connect Battle.net account to Twitch

It’s a good idea to check if your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch account, here’s how to connect the two.

Article continues after ad

Log into your Battle.net account and access the Connections page

Click on the Connect Button located next to Twitch

This will take you to Twitch to authorize the account link

You’re all set!

Overwatch 2 streamers

Struggling to pick out an Overwatch 2 streamer you want to watch? We’ve got some recommendations for you.

Flats

Aspen

Emong

When was Flower Child Mei released?

Flower Child Mei was released back in September 2023, with the skin returning about one year after its initial launch. The skin and its included bundle cost 2,200 Overwatch coins, which makes it a great deal to pick it up all for free right now.