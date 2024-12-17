How to get Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2024 Twitch Drops

Overwatch 2 players are in for a treat as there are three skins along with other freebies they can snatch from Twitch Drops. Here’s how to unlock all of them.

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event didn’t just bring back beloved game modes but also a plethora of new cosmetics that players can earn for free. The Merry Marionette Echo, Cozy Cassidy, and Winter Chic Widowmaker skins are all up for grabs just by playing Arcade, Quick Play, or Competitive games.

The good news is it doesn’t stop there. For a limited time, players can also obtain festive skins for Ana, Orisa, and Soldier 76 – all of which are also free.

So, if you want to add them to your cosmetics collection in-game, here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops: How to get Ana, Orisa, Soldier 76 skins

blizzard Players will be able to get a plethora of different rewards by staying tuned to Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch.

To unlock the free cosmetic rewards, you’ll have to watch Twitch streamers for up to 15 hours from the Overwatch 2 category. Along with these, there are also additional freebies you can get your hands on. Here’s a list of all the cosmetics you can earn from the drops:

Gingerbread Ana skin

Reindeer Orisa skin

Ugly Sweater Soldier 76 skin

Sprays

Player icons

Name cards

As always, you can check the progress of each reward by heading to the “Drops and Rewards” tab after clicking your profile icon.

It’s worth knowing that, like any other Twitch Drops campaign, these are time-limited. You’ll have until January 5, 2025, to unlock and claim these before they’re gone.

How to connect your Battle.net account to earn Twitch Drops

Other than meeting the minimum watch time, linking your Battle.net and Twitch accounts is also required to receive these rewards in the game. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to follow the steps below:

Login to your account via the Battle.net site. Select Connections on the left tab. Scroll down until you find Twitch, and click the “+Connect” option. Follow the rest of the instructions.

After that’s all setup, you should be able to claim them and have them appear in your game. Though sometimes it can take a while. When it happens, just wait it out.

That’s how you can unlock all the Overwatch 2 rewards from Twitch Drops. While you’re here, check out the game’s player count, Avatar collab, and how to play the new tank hero Hazard.