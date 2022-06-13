How to get the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack: Free epic skins, founder’s icon & more

Overwatch 2 is giving out a free Founder’s Pack that contains a number of exciting goodies for players, so here’s how you can claim it.

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard is giving away a free Founder’s Pack to players that purchased the original game. This is good news for those wishing to add even more skins and cosmetics to their collection.

While these items won’t improve your gameplay, they can help give some of your favorite heroes a unique look. After all, looking stylish while pulling off those game-winning plays is always an added bonus.

Advertisement

If you wish to know more about the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack, what it contains, and how you can get it, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack

Following the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Blizzard announced that a free Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack would be given out to players who purchase the original game.

Make sure you follow the steps outlined below to claim your free in-game goodies:

Own a copy of Overwatch prior to June 23, 2022, at 11:00 am PDT/7 am BST .

Log into the game by 12/05/2022 at 11:59 pm PDT/7:30 am BST.

Open your Founder’s Pack to claim all the free items.

Be sure to do the above before the mentioned dates as you’ll miss out on claiming these gifts.

What’s included in the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack?

While details on the exact skins and “surprise gift” remain scarce, we do know that the following items will be available in the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack:

Advertisement

Two epic skins

Exclusive founder’s icon

Surprise gift

That’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack – including all the items and how you can claim them. Make sure to check out our Overwatch page for all the latest news and updates.