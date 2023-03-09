How to get free Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack in Season 3

Overwatch 2 players can claim a free PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack for Season 3 containing some fun items to improve their experience, and we’ll show you how.

There’s plenty of mileage left in Overwatch 2 Season 3 and we’re still a few weeks out from Season 4 of the online Hero shooter.

There are always new events for players to lap up, even exciting One Punch Man anime crossovers, but there are also bonus promotions here and there. One that players can take advantage of is the Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack, similar to Call of Duty’s Combat Pack, which gives out free items for the game.

Article continues after ad

If you’re unsure how to claim your free Bonus Pack, sit tight as we’ve got you covered.

Blizzard Entertainment, Sony

How to get free Overwatch 2 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack in Season 3

With the Overwatch 2 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack being exclusive to the Sony brand, the only way players will be able to obtain this mini-bundle is to own the game on PlayStation and have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Certain benefits come with being a PlayStation Plus member, such as access to free monthly games, as well as a huge back-catalog of titles. Every now and again, players will also be entitled to additional extras in certain games.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To get your hands on the free Overwatch 2 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack, follow these instructions:

Article continues after ad

Load up your PlayStation console. Access the PlayStation Store. Search for Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack. Click on the option for Overwatch 2 – PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack It will say that you need the Essential Tier of PS Plus and will cost nothing. Press on it and press to claim the items, they will then be automatically added to your account the next time you log onto the game.

What’s in the free Overwatch 2 PS Plus Bonus Pack in Season 3?

What exactly do you get in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack? If players download the bundle, they will receive free goodies such as a free Blackwatch Moira skin and 3 Battle Pass Tier skips.

We hope that helps you and has filled you in with everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack. For more guides on the game, check out some of our other guides below:

All Overwatch 2 characters | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2 | How many people play Overwatch 2? | Overwatch 2 picks rates: Most popular characters in OW2 | How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 | Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings to boost FPS | How to emote in Overwatch 2 | Best Overwatch 2 DPS tier list: Most popular characters for current meta