How to get Cupid Hanzo skin from Loverwatch event in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is making the most of the Valentine’s season by offering a new Cupid Hanzo skin. If you’re interested in acquiring it or learning more, we’ve got you covered with our Overwatch 2 guide.

The new Loverwatch event is all the rage in Overwatch 2, going hand in hand with the recent Overwatch 2 Season 3 update that dropped a bunch of new content. To celebrate Valentine’s, Blizzard has given players an intriguing visual novel dating sim, in which you can date both Mercy and Genji.

Not only that but there’s a hot new Cupid Hanzo skin for players to get their hands on. To make the process simple, our guide will explain what the skin is, and how to get it.

Blizzard Entertainment

How to get Loverwatch 2 Cupid Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2

In order to add the Cupid Hanzo skin to your collection, Overwatch 2 players are going to need to part with 1,500 Overwatch Coins and procure it from the in-game store.

There are no special challenges tied to the Cupid Hanzo skin, it’s merely an optionable cosmetic purchase that players can choose to buy.

Cupid Hanzo appears in Loverwatch itself and if you’re not into dipping into your back pocket for cosmetics, then it might interest you to know that you can secure yourself a special Hanzo intro during the Loverwatch event.

As the name probably entails, the Cupid Hanzo skin is quite literally a version of the god of desire, erotic love, attraction, and affection. Hanzo’s clothes reflect the holiday theme and his winged bow and pink arrows will surely tempt a fair few Overwatch 2 enthusiasts.

If you want even more Overwatch 2 guides to flesh out your online experience, then we’ve got plenty more for you to check out below:

