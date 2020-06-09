How Overwatch's Tracer can perfectly counter Reinhardt's Ultimate

It’s no secret Tracer is one of the more mobile heroes in Overwatch, and a new clip shows how she can actually avoid Reinhardt’s ultimate with a simple, well-timed Blink.

Since Overwatch came out in 2016, Tracer has basically been the poster girl for DPS heroes - and while she might not be a must-pick every match anymore, she still has a few tricks up her sleeve.

One of those is her ability to evade damage and even enemy ultimates by using her Blink ability along with some precision timing.

Reddit user 'vKirito' is who we have to thank for this great clip, showing how Tracer can counter Reinhardt's Earthshatter with one Blink, and potentially set up a counter at the same time.

Normally, Shatter will knock any hero within range down to the ground for a few seconds, making them easy prey. Midway through Rein's "Hammer down" voiceline, vKirito pops Blink, and escapes without a scratch or getting stunned.

The trick seems to be using your Blink right at the end of Reinhardt saying "Hammer," though this could change a bit depending on how close you are to the impact point.

If you happen to have Pulse Bomb active, you can get up close and personal as in the clip, and stick Rein or another nearby enemy to completely throw them off and maybe even get a few eliminations.

Of course, if you don't want to get too close, you can always just Blink off to the side, out of Earthshatter's cone of effect.

Even if you don't have a Pulse Bomb handy, simply surviving through the ultimate and harassing the enemy team could be enough to keep your allies that did get stuned alive for a little bit longer.

No trick in Overwatch is completely foolproof, but with a little practice, this move could become a great tool when you decide to roll Tracer.