High-flying Overwatch tech takes Reinhardt airborne

Reinhardt is one of Overwatch’s original heroes, but new tech, like this Charge jump that your enemies will never see coming, keeps popping up for him all the time.

Charging full steam ahead is one of the most fun parts of playing Reinhardt - whether it ends up killing your team or not.

Now, an Overwatch player by the name of 'Ricemachine' (NjTacticsXx on Reddit) has been able to reproduce a technique that takes Reinhardt’s Charge airborne.

In the video, Ricemachine starts his Reinhardt Charge like any other player trying to get to back to the point on Nepal’s Village stage.

Instead of hitting the wall to end their advance though, they run into the bicycle parked underneath the bridge, which produces a very different result.

Rather than just coming to a dead stop as would usually be the case, Reinhardt jumps up instead, and seems to ramp off of the bike and gain some sick air.

The jump is significant enough that Rein could even launch up onto the bridge leading to the point if they wanted to, as well, getting there much quicker than walking.

According to Ricemachine, they were able to reproduce this technique after giving it a few tries, so it looks like it comes down to a matter of charging into the bike at the correct angle to pull it off.

This technique is a pretty low-risk one to attempt as well, since the worst thing that could happen - on this map at least - is that you just slam into the wall and have to advance to point like normal.

Ricemachine only showed the technique in use on one map, but it seems to simple that there's a good chance it could work in more situations, and maybe even get you a flashy, mid-air charge elimination.