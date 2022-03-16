Hidden Overwatch update adds Ukraine flag for players to show support

In an undocumented change in the latest Overwatch patch, Blizzard gave players the ability to show support for Ukraine through a new icon that should come unlocked and ready to equip.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the esports and video game industry with Blizzard pulling their titles, including Overwatch, from sale in the country in response.

With players in Call of Duty Warzone using a Ukrainian operator to show solidarity with the nation, Overwatch is giving its fans the option to do so as well.

While the change wasn’t included in the game’s March 15 patch notes, Blizzard sneakily added a Ukrainian flag for players to equip.

Advertisement

When the heck was this added into the game? pic.twitter.com/nO076ujWyG — Crimzo (@Crimzo) March 15, 2022

Overwatch players use Ukraine icon to show solidarity in-game

The change didn’t go unnoticed for very long with Overwatch League pro William ‘Crimzo’ Hernandez pointing it out on Twitter.

“When the heck was this added into the game?” he asked, posting a screenshot of player icons with the new Ukrainian flag circled.

On Reddit, users voiced support for the company adding it, saying how they equipped it as soon as possible. “Yep, so awesome that they did. I immediately equipped it,” one wrote.

Others, meanwhile, urged Blizzard to add more flags from countries undergoing their own conflicts.

Very impressive Blizzard, now let’s see Taiwan’s flag. — judeau (@judeau19) March 16, 2022

“Very impressive Blizzard, now let’s see Taiwan’s flag,” another stated.

Advertisement

“Just don’t ask for a Hong Kong flag. They won’t like that one bit,” a Redditor added, referencing the controversy surrounding Hearthstone pro Ng Wai ‘Blitzchung’ Chung from 2019.

In any case, it’s good to see more companies step up and offer players the opportunity to show solidarity with Ukraine during these unsettling times.

Judging by the response, expect to see a lot of these flags equipped by returning players when the Overwatch 2 beta goes live in late April and users finally get the chance to try out the long-awaited sequel for themselves.