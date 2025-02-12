Hero bans and map voting are finally coming to Overwatch 2

A popular mechanic from Marvel Rivals, hero bans, are coming to Overwatch 2, as well as a new map voting feature that was a popular request from the community.

Hero bans, a much requested feature from the Overwatch community, are finally coming to the game. This feature already exists in Marvel Rivals in Diamond ranks and above, and with strong competition coming from that game, Overwatch will finally bring hero bans to the competitive playlist.

However, Overwatch will also one-up Marvel Rivals with a brand new mechanic of its own. Map voting is coming to the game and will allow players to choose which map they’d like to play in while avoiding some of the more unpopular maps.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch is getting hero bans and map voting

Blizzard didn’t reveal a whole lot about how hero bans and map voting will work in the game mechanically. Regarding hero bans, Senior Systems Designer Gavin Winter Overwatch stated that Overwatch will “build [its own] take on it,” and “punches up at the strong or frustrating heroes without punching down weaker niche picks.”

Article continues after ad

Winter also said the system will be “very fast and give [players] nuanced control over outcomes,” and that hero bans won’t feature hero pools like the game once did during Overwatch’s original run.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

In Marvel Rivals, hero bans are only available for Diamond+ players and are unavailable for any players below that rank. If Overwatch is following Marvel Rivals’ model, Blizzard may lock lower ranked players out of the hero ban system.

Unfortunately, details for map voting were even slimmer than hero bans. A highly requested feature from fans, this mechanic should hopefully allow players to enjoy the game on more popular maps like King’s Row or Lijiang Tower.

Article continues after ad

Hero bans will come to Overwatch during Season 16, while map voting will come in “future seasons.” Other features launching in Overwatch include a new detailed “Perks” system, new heroes, and the return of lootboxes.