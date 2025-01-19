Hazard dominates Overwatch 2 meta as almost every Top 500 Tank mains him

In the time since his release, Hazard has become an absolute menace in the Overwatch 2 meta. So much so that he’s completely taken over high level play, with the majority of Top 500 Tank players maining the hero.

Overwatch 2 doesn’t release heroes all that often, but, when they do, they’re almost guaranteed to change the meta. Releasing heroes in a strong state is likely to get more people to play and learn them, making it easy to nerf them later.

However, Hazard is a different beast. A look at the Top 500 leaderboard for Tank in each region will show you just how dominant he really is.

He’s clearly overtuned, and top Overwatch 2 players know it.

Hazard is everywhere in Overwatch 2’s Top 500

Hitting top 500 on Overwatch 2 is no small task. Even with many of the best Overwatch players heading over to Marvel Rivals, competition on the ladder is still tense and the climb to the top is a difficult one.

However, it’s been made a hell of a lot easier thanks to Hazard, the hero that Tank players overwhelmingly favor. His combination of lethality, survivability, and mobility is a winning one, with truly great Tank players using his strengths to devastating effect.

How much of the top 500 is made up of Hazard players? We scoured the leaderboard and took note of every player who had him as their most-played hero in the Americas, and the number came out to 254. Bear in mind that’s just people who have him as their most played, that doesn’t include those who have him as their second or third most played.

But get this: The Americas is his least popular region. In Asia, 355 of the top 500 are mainly playing Hazard, over 70% of the top 500. This doesn’t even include players who have him as their second or third most played hero, either.

This is a pretty normal sight if you look at the top 500 Tank leaderboards

Considering many of the greatest Overwatch players of all time hail from Korea and that the region often defines the competitive meta, it should come as no surprise that he’s been picked up quickly by players.

And, while he’s a Tank by role, he plays more like a DPS with a big health bar. His primary fire is the main culprit, with its shotgun fire absolutely shredding any target.

Hazard is designed to give the player a ton of agency over the match’s result and does best in the hands of a skilled player, so it should come as no surprise that he’s so popular in the top 0.001% of Overwatch 2 players.

However, his sheer level of dominance is a testament to the fact that he may need some tuning. At least, in the 5v5 version of Overwatch. It remains to be seen if he’ll have that same grip on 6v6.