Haunting Overwatch creation turns Widowmaker into living nightmare

Widowmaker has become the stuff of nightmares thanks to an Overwatch Workshop creation that gives her an all-new role - to haunt the enemy team.

The Workshop in Overwatch is often used for developing new modes or bringing classic games back to life. Every now and then, however, creators take things to an entirely new level.

Rather than tweaking one of her abilities, or buffing her sniper, Widowmaker has been entirely transformed in this new creation. The hero is now able to scale walls and leap towards enemies thanks to her terrifying spider legs.

Widowmaker may have had a fear of spiders growing up, but now she’ll be the one leaving heroes absolutely mortified. A new Workshop creation from ‘Therister’ gives the character fully functioning spider legs.

Four robotic limbs attached to the hero allow her to stick to walls and reach all new vantage points. The terrifying visual is a surefire way to leave enemies stunned in the midst of battle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8fo7zBJ2rs

The new creation was on full display throughout a teaser trailer with the original Spider-Man theme song playing in the background.

This version of Widowmaker can essentially cling to any surface and stay there indefinitely, meaning that all-new defensive strategies become available as she snipes from the most unorthodox positions.

However, if the hunt is on and Widowmaker is looking for a close-range kill, there’s likely no escaping her new robotic limbs.

Given just how well the robotic legs function, it’s only a matter of time until we see the next wacky creation out of the Workshop mode. Perhaps Zenyatta will finally be able to walk in-game.

You can test out the creation for yourself and give the all-new Widowmaker a whirl in a custom game online.